This Solid Logitech c920 Webcam Substitute Is on Sale for $40

With the best webcams still M.I.A., thanks to the pandemic, thousands of new telecommuters are now looking to lesser-known alternatives for their videoconferencing needs. Some of these come from relatively unknown brands, while others represent more well-known companies entering a new field.

Take the Aukey 1080p webcam. Aukey's known more for making some of the best chargers than it is for cameras. But this Aukey webcam is currently on sale for $39.99 on Amazon (down from $60.00). If you need a camera fast for school or work, it's also worth noting that (at the time of this writing), this Aukey cam is in stock and available for next-day shipping in some locations.

Aukey 1080p webcam: was $59.99, now $39.99 @ Amazon

The Aukey 1080p webcam is a copycat of the Logitech c920 but is actually in stock, plus offered decent performance in our testing. It has a 65-degree field of view and wide angle lens. View Deal

The Aukey 1080p webcam is, in both form and function, essentially a clone of Logitech’s beloved but sold-out c920 webcam. In our testing, we found that while Aukey's webcam wasn't exactly on par with the Logitech c920 on picture quality, it still beat most other competitors available on the market right now. That’s thanks to strong texture recreation and a wide angle on shots. Colors were a little warmer than real-life, but selfies still looked realistic and there was almost no grain in our shots.

The Aukey 1080p webcam also has a few features the c920 lacks, like a 360-degree horizontal swivel and robust vertical tilt. Its built-in microphone is a little sharp and prone to picking up background noise but also loud and clear.