Back on Sale - RTX 3080 Powered MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming Laptop for $1,799: Real Deals

Back on sale and down to a reduced price, the MSI GP66 Leopard is only $1,799 at Newegg right now. This laptop features a 240Hz refresh rate and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU powering its graphics.
Amazon has the HyperX Alloy Origins Coreon on sale for just $59. This smaller footprint keyboard features a TKL (TenKeyLess) design and HyperX's own linear red switches.
Looking for a budget headset for video calls or casual gaming? The Astro A10 gaming headset is currently reduced to $29 on Amazon.
Check below for some more great offers in today's Real Deals.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg after rebate
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red Switch) Gaming Keyboard: was $89, now $59 at Amazon
- Astro A10 Gaming Headset: was $59, now $29 at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $66 at Amazon
- Fractal Design Define 7 PC Case: was $200, now $169 at Walmart
Today’s best deals in detail
MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg after rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red Switch) Gaming Keyboard: was $89, now $59 at Amazon
This HyperX Alloy Origins Core wired gaming keyboard uses the HyperX Red Switch and is a tenkeyless format. It also features an aluminum body and onboard memory. This is a great gaming keyboard for those who want a smaller desk footprint.
Astro A10 Gaming Headset: was $59, now $29 at Amazon
Featuring 40mm neodymium drivers with a frequency response between 20 - 20,000 Hz and an impedance of 32 ohms, the Astro A10 also includes a 6.0mm uni-directional microphone and connects via a 3.5mm Jack.
HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $66 at Amazon
A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform. The Cloud II 7.1from HyperX offers a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.
Fractal Design Define 7 PC Case: was $200, now $169 at Walmart
A beautifully designed case from Fractal, the Define 7 uses sound damping foam and a solid-looking monolithic aesthetic, but with the option to change panels to your preference. You can swap the top panel to a vented grill for better airflow and heat dissipation if needed.
