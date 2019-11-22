Best Microsoft Surface Deals: Get Low Prices on Surface Laptops and 2-in-1s on Black Friday and the Holidays

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Microsoft's Surface devices, including the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Go and a suite of peripherals, are showcases for Windows 10 on a premium device. They often command a premium, but you may see some deals on Black Friday and through the end of the year.

Since Microsoft just launched the Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7 and Pro X, we may see some deals on slightly older models. Additionally, now is the time of year you may see them bundled with accessories.

The company may be looking to unload the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6, so keep an eye out for deals there. Additionally, the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go didn't receive updates this year, so they're ripe for a deal if you don't need the latest.

Here's a list of some Surface products that we think may go on sale this holiday season. We also have some live pricing that can let you now if you're getting a deal for a new laptop, tablet or peripheral.

Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch)

Microsoft introduced its 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen CPUs earlier this year, so there haven't been too many deals just yet. But Microsoft has announced there will be sales, with some configurations dropping $300. You may not get below the $1,199 base price, but you may see some models drop that low.

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch)

We've already seen a refresh of the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB drop to match the $999 base price on this. If you see drops on this or other configurations, it's a good deal.

Surface Pro 7

The key with the Surface Pro 7 is to look for bundles with the keyboard. Microsoft has already started the trend, so expect others to follow. Additionally, the i3 and low-storage i5 models are the most likely to see deals.

Surface Book 2

Both the 13.5 and 15-inch Surface Book 2's haven't been refreshed in a bit, so deals wouldn't be surprising here. On Amazon, the 15-inch with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 has been running around $2,400 but been as low as $2,200 before, so keep an eye out for that price. The 15-inch with integrated graphics is already at its low price. Wait to see if the 13-incher hits $1,200 with a Core i5.

Surface Go

The Surface Go, with its Intel Pentium Gold CPU, is a decent secondary device. The model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage has often sold for around $390 online. Not much of a deal off the $399 MSRP. It's briefly hit $339 before though, so that would be a good deal. It's been harder to find the 8GB/128GB version on sale, so anything below it's $549 MSRP is worth considering.

Surface Pro X

The ARM-based Surface Pro X just came out. If you see it below it's the $999 starting price (or for whichever configuration you prefer, that's the best you'll likely do, or if you see it with a keyboard or stylus in a bundle.

Surface Headphones

The Surface headphones, with active noise cancellation and Cortana built in, have been running for around $250 outside of Microsoft stores. The lowest price we've seen was a brief drop to $190, so it seems that $200 or lower is what to look for here.

Surface Laptop 2

If you're willing to go for an 8th Gen Intel CPU and give up USB Type-C (and don't mind Alcantara), the Surface Laptop 2 is more likely to see drops than the more current version. A model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just over $900 on Amazon. If you see it there or lower, consider it.

Surface Pro 6

Just like the Surface Laptop 2, this uses 8th Gen Intel Core processors and doesn't have USB Type-C. There's two routes of attack here: look for bundles with Type Covers, which could save you money on peripherals, or check for a price drop. One with a Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB can be found for $749 on Amazon at this point. If it goes lower or has a keyboard with it, you're getting a steal.