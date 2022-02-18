Best Presidents’ Day Deals: Gaming Laptops, CPUs, Monitors and More

Presidents’ day weekend is upon us and we’ve been researching some great PC hardware deals for you. We’ve found some huge savings across gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, CPUs, and SSDs, which are sure to make that already awesome long weekend so much sweeter.

So if you’re currently looking to upgrade your build, snag a new PC or laptop, or even do a little retail therapy — now is a great time, as it’s a long wait until Prime Day or Black Friday.

But hurry, because these sales don’t last for long. Shop now and save big whilst stocks last. Here are our best picks.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming PC deals

ABS Gladiator gaming PC (RTX 3070, 12th Gen Intel): was $2,500, now $2,300 at Newegg

This impressively-specced system is ready for the future with an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, RTX 3070 TI GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,800, now $1,400 at Dell

Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.

iBuyPower 12th Gen 12700KF RTX 3070: was $2,250, now $1,700 at iBuyPower

This pre-built iBuyPower PC features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R6: was $2,949 now $2,099 @ Dell

This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550, now $1,250 at Best Buy

This configuration sports a 14-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, dedicated RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Alongside this stacked spec list, you have an up to 10-hour battery life and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup.

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060, 144 Hz: was $1,350, now $1,000 at Acer

This 15.6-inch gaming rig is ready to play games that have ray tracing thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU. It also has a 144 Hz, 1080 display, Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Best Presidents’ Day Monitor deals

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q HDMI 2.1 Monitor: was $1,099, now $799 at Newegg

Asus' big-screen HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor brings the best out of your PS5, Xbox Series X, and RTX 30-series GPU thanks to a sharp 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has Adaptive Sync, HDR, and a comprehensive software suite that allows you to use all 4 inputs in a picture-by-picture mode.

Dell S2422HG 24-inch 165 Hz Monitor: was $250, now $170 at Best Buy

One of our favorite monitors, the Dell S2422HG, sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 165 Hz in FreeSync. This well-built display returns a contrast ratio of 3000:1.

Acer Nitro XZ273U 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $600, now $400 at Newegg

Acer Nitro XZ273U is a competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. It sports a VA panel with WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, a buttery smooth 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 1000R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

Best Presidents’ Day CPU deals

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $497, now $338 at Amazon

The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $400, now $345 at Newegg with code EMCBPA725

This 3.8GHz eight core, 16 thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe Gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking.

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $610, now $440 at Newegg with code PRSBPA578

This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs eight cores, 16 threads, and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP, and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.

Best Presidents’ Day SSD deals

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus + PS5 SSD: was $180 now $153 at Newegg with code MKTCBCZWH

This PCIe Gen 4 SSD from Sabrent sports lightning quick read/write speeds, a comprehensive 5-year warranty, and as you guessed by the included heatsink attachment, works perfectly with PS5.

SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $244, now $208 at Amazon

Get 15% off this PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD that sports read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s along with guaranteed durability thanks to stress testing and a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $200, now $170 at Amazon

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive.

