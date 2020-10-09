Best Prime Day Gaming PC Deals 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are almost upon us, Alienware pre-builts are getting custom GPUs and Nvidia’s RTX 3000 cards are sold out everywhere except in pre-built systems. As much as PC enthusiasts love to build their own PCs, now’s gearing up to be a great time to buy pre-built desktop PCs. While it’s unlikely that you’ll find RTX 3000 systems at a discount anytime soon, with Prime Day set to run from October 13th to 14th, we’re already seeing great deals on desktop PCs starting to pop up.



Yes, Prime “Day” is only two days long, but that doesn’t stop deals from popping up both from Amazon and especially competitors in anticipation of it. You can expect to see deals all over the spectrum, too, ranging from rigs that are on par with the best gaming desktops to those that can outperform the best PC builds .



That’s why we’re collecting the best daily desktop deals together in one convenient location. Leading up to and through Prime Day, we’re going to be uploading this page with the biggest, most valuable deals on pre-builts we can find.

Best Prime Day Gaming PC Deals

Corsair One i145 Compact (Core i7, RTX 2080 Super) : was $2,899 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

This Mini-ITX small form computer still packs a decent amount of power for its frame, coming with an Intel Core i7-9700K processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD. It's also got RGB built directly into its case.View Deal

CLX SET (Ryzen 9, RTX 2070 Super): was $1,999 now $1,840 @ Best Buy

The CLX SET Gaming desktop is an 18.5 x 18.3 x 8.3 inch desktop with a transparent side panel and RGB components. Its black and red color scheme fits its Ryzen 9-3900X CPU, which it backs up with an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

Corsair One (Core i9, RTX 2080 Ti): was $3,499 now $3,199 @ Best Buy



The Corsair One is a 15 x 7.9 x 6.8 inch desktop that has built-in RGB on its case and features some of the most powerful specs of the last gen of hardware. That means an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, an RTX 2080 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

HP Obelisk (Core i9, RTX 2080 Super): was $2,129 now 1,999 @ Amazon

This massive 23.5 x 22.6 x 15.3 inch computer lives up to its obelisk name with an all black exterior, save for its light up logo and transparent side panel that reveals an interior bathed in red light. It backs up that ominous image with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, an RTX 2080 Super processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal