Best Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day is here and, with it, significant savings on various kits and accessories you need to make a great Raspberry Pi Project. Below we're rounding up the best Prime Day Raspberry Pi deals from jumper wires to Pi-powered robot kits.

Best Overall Raspberry Pi Deals

Arducam Pico4ML TinyML Dev Kit: was $49, now $39 at Amazon

Arducam's Pico4ML is a drop in replacement for the Raspberry Pi Pico but with this board we a 160 x 80 LCD display and a QVGA camera builtin! The RP2040 SoC is ideal for microcontroller machine learning projects and at this price it is a low cost and easy to use entry to AI.View Deal

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB RAM Complete Starter: was $115, now $92 at Amazon

This Raspberry Pi 4 kit has everything you need to get started. The Raspberry Pi 4 4GB is the mid-range model that has plenty of RAM to get your projects done. This kit come with a case, active and passing cool options and a 64GB micro SD card for your operating system.View Deal

REXQualis Upgraded Complete Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi: was $47, now $40 at Amazon

Getting started with electronics on any model of Raspberry Pi you need the right components and this kit has everything that a budding engineer will need. From simple LEDs and buttons to IR receivers, RFID tags, servos, sensors and motors. This kit works with all models of Raspberry Pi, including the Raspberry Pi Pico.View Deal

SunFounder PiSloth AI Programmable Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi: was $69.99, now $56 at Amazon

Robotics is the ideal way to learn coding and electronics with your Raspberry Pi. Walking robots are especially difficult but this kit provides everything you need to make a walking / dancing Wi-Fi controlled Raspberry Pi powered robot with sensors to detect objects and movement.View Deal

Yahboom Raspberry Pi 4B AI Robot Kit: was $225, now $180 at Amazon

It may look like something sent by Skynet, but this four wheeled, Raspberry Pi 4 powered robot is here to help us learn robotics. The four mechanum wheels can drive in any direction, even sliding to the left and right. The onboard camera feeds video directly to the Pi, enabling the robot to detect faces and gestures.View Deal

Elecrow CrowPi2 Laptop: was $329, now $263 at Amazon

This Raspberry Pi laptop has a slew of sensors and lights underneath the keyboard that you can use to learn all about electronics. It also has a ton of lessons built in.View Deal

Labists Smart Makeup Mirror Display: was $136, now $109 at Amazon

This makeup mirror uses a Raspberry Pi to project images through the glass, including the weather, news feed, time and more.View Deal