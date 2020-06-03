Our Favorite 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Is Selling for $100 off

Gigabyte’s fantastic Aorus FI27Q-P, one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now regardless of price, is on sale for $550 at Newegg after a $20 mail-in rebate.



The Aorus FI27Q-P features a IPS display with a 1440p resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate that trumps the 144 Hz many pricey gaming monitors tout these days. In our Aorus FI27Q review, we reveled in its saturated and accurate color that helped games look their best.

Aorus FI27Q-P : was $649.99 now $550 @ Newegg after rebate

The Aorus FI27Q-P is a 27-inch QHD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR, FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility and 91% DCI-P3 color coverage, according to our own testing. It also comes with a unique stand for easily adjusting tilt, orientation and height. Be sure to use the mail-in rebate to get this price. View Deal

The monitor also has a 1ms response time, both FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility and accepts 10 bit signals. That’s 2 bits more than the cheaper FI27Q version of this monitor, (which is the one we reviewed) and is supposed to help make HDR appear smoother. That usually comes at a premium -- the -P model was $100 more than the standard when we first reviewed the display -- but Newegg's deal evens the playing field more.