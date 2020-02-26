PC Case Deal Drop's Corsair Tempered Glass RGB Mid-Tower to $70

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow (Image credit: Corsair)

Looking for the best tech deals on a new PC case? The white version of the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow, which carries a $99.99 price tag, is on sale at Newegg for $70 after a $20.00 rebate card and entering promo code "EMCDFFK48".

In our Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow review, we praised its price point, (which is even better now) and performance. The mid-tower case comes with a 395 x 210 x 450mm footprint, steel construction, including a grill front panel, for robustness and an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel to show off the internals.

Corsair might market the iCUE 220T RGB Airflow as a compact case, but it can house almost everything that you throw at it. You can use motherboards that span from the Mini-ITX form factor up to the conventional ATX form factor. It can accommodate graphics cards up to 300mm long, power supplies up to 180mm long and air CPU coolers up to 160mm tall. The iCUE 220T RGB Airflow puts seven expansion slots at your disposal for up to two 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives.

Liquid cooling enthusiasts will be happy to know that the iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is compatible with 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm and 360mm radiators. In terms of case fans, there's enough spacing to hold up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans.

The iCUE 220T RGB Airflow comes with three SP120 RGB Pro cooling fans to provide your hardware with adequate airflow and spruce up the case a bit, but we found these to be lackluster in our testing. The case is also equipped with Corsair's iCUE Lighting Node Core hub, so you can control the RGB lighting up to six RGB fans from the brand.