Check Out Some of Our Favorite Labor Day Deals: Real Deals

Happy Labor Day everyone, and we hope you're getting to enjoy the day to the fullest. Today we've had a look around the internet for some of the best Labor Day deals on some of our favorite tech products.

Dell is offering one of their best monitors - the 32-Inch Dell S3222DGM for $299 (opens in new tab). We reviewed this gaming monitor (opens in new tab) and as well as giving it one of our coveted Editors Choice awards, we also highly rated this monitor for its solid build quality and vibrant image and color standards out of the box.

We know new graphics cards are on the horizon from team red and green, but if you can't wait and are after something right now, then the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC for $700 (opens in new tab) from Newegg might be of interest. We don't know yet the pricing or performance of the next generation, but we DO know how well the RTX 3080 performs thanks to our reviews of the 3080 (opens in new tab) and its position in our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) table.

Still one of the best SSDs (opens in new tab)available, the Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 (1TB) SSD has been reduced to $129 (opens in new tab). This superfast SSD has sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps, and with this Labor Day discount, this storage drive is an attractive deal.

More Labor Day deals are below, so check down the page for more details.

Dell S3222DGM 32-Inch 2K Gaming Monitor: was $529, now $299 at Dell

The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is close to its all-time low price. The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB GPU: was $839, now $700 at Newegg

This 10GB graphics card can reach speeds up to 1,800 MHz MHz on its 8704 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 1TB: was $229, now $129 at Amazon

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: was $289, now $199 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance.

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $179 at Amazon

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale.

