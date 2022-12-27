Chinese Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Price Listing Matches Cancelled 4080 12GB

Chinese online retailers have already begun listing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards for sale, but the bad news is that the pricing is almost identical to pre-cancellation RTX 4080 12GB model pricing. Online marketplaces like Taobao and Baidu have multiple listings of custom card designs from the likes of Colorful, Gigabyte, Inno3D, and MSI (no Nvidia reference models) at a range of prices (h/t to VideoCardz).
Chinese retailer pricing for the ten different models spans from 7,199 RMB (~US$1,034) to 8,399 RMB (~US$1,206). Before its "un-launching," the RTX 4080 12GB has an official MSRP in China of 7,199 RMB. The RTX 4080 16GB model has an official Chinese MSRP of 9,499. However, since its launch, the RTX 4080 16GB’s street price in China has declined, and it is available now from approximately 8,499 RMB – uncomfortably close to some of the price tags on some of the new RTX 4070 Ti models.
|
Model
|
China market price (RMB)
|
US equivalent today (USD)
|
Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3
|
7,199
|
1,034
|
MSI RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X
|
7,199
|
1,034
|
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Eagle (non-OC)
|
7,499
|
1,077
|
MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X
|
7,599
|
1,091
|
Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3 OC
|
7,699
|
1,105
|
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC
|
7,699
|
1,105
|
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Elite
|
7,899
|
1,134
|
Colorful RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC
|
8,099
|
1,163
|
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Master
|
8,199
|
1,177
|
Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti iChill
|
8,399
|
1,206
China has a retail tax rate of 13%. Deducting this tax from the best USD equivalent price of $1,034 gives $899. If you refer back to the pre-unlaunching details of the RTX 4080 12GB, you can see the full specs compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, as well as the proposed US MSRP of $899.
When Nvidia un-launched the RTX 4080 12GB, optimists widely expected that the product price would be adjusted to reflect the lower class/tier the new product would launch into. However, there have been rumors bubbling that this simply won’t be the case, and these Chinese etailer prices are another strong indication that all Nvidia and partners have changed is the packaging/model numbers, and they will stick with the $899 USD MSRP.
Nvidia is expected to launch both the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and an RTX 4070, as well as RTX 40 GPUs for laptop makers, at the CES 2023 next week. If readers are unhappy with the RTX 4080 12GB-a-like ($899) pricing of the RTX 4070 Ti, they can vote with their wallet.
Exciting times for seeing whether greedy AMD and Nvidia will finally piss enough of the market off for their net gaming income to crash.
anyone who thought the price was going to drop in any way has seriously not been paying attention the last couple years.
when they cancelled it, nvidia said it was about 30% lower in performance than the 4080 we have now. the 7900xt is about 15% or so weaker than the 4080, which means if it stays the same performance level, this 4070ti will be a good 15% below the 7900xt for similar money. it would likely be close to matched by whatever the next lower AMD card will be (7800xt? ) at an even lower price.
it will slot into the performance levels from nvidia and its current pricing scheme. way overpriced but falling in line with what they are doing right now.
Insanity looms over the GPU market !
This Reddit post seems to have been removed now though. This guy is from Serbia:
4070 Ti being sold in Serbia for ~1400 usd : nvidia (reddit.com)
https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-Ti-Graphics-Cards-_2-scaled.jpg
Nvidia and AMD (a hair less bad) are going to kill the PC gaming market if they keep this up. The mid range is where most GPUs are sold and price wise the middle range is evaporating at a rate never seen before. 500 dollar entry level gpus will be the bane of this generation. Hopefully things will price correct soon but I sincerely doubt it.
But we can't always directly correlate TDP with price.Since Intel is addressing the mainstream market, we should be able to at least buy a gaming GPU within an affordable price tag. Obviously, those who want the absolute BEST, powerful and power hungry cards, can go for AMD or Nvidia.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-gpu-head-wants-one-power-connector