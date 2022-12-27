Chinese Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Price Listing Matches Cancelled 4080 12GB

By Mark Tyson
published

Lowered tier model seems to have inherited the pricing of the unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
(Image credit: Baidu)

Chinese online retailers have already begun listing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards for sale, but the bad news is that the pricing is almost identical to pre-cancellation RTX 4080 12GB model pricing. Online marketplaces like Taobao and Baidu have multiple listings of custom card designs from the likes of Colorful, Gigabyte, Inno3D, and MSI (no Nvidia reference models) at a range of prices (h/t to VideoCardz).

Chinese retailer pricing for the ten different models spans from 7,199 RMB (~US$1,034) to 8,399 RMB (~US$1,206). Before its "un-launching," the RTX 4080 12GB has an official MSRP in China of 7,199 RMB. The RTX 4080 16GB model has an official Chinese MSRP of 9,499. However, since its launch, the RTX 4080 16GB’s street price in China has declined, and it is available now from approximately 8,499 RMB – uncomfortably close to some of the price tags on some of the new RTX 4070 Ti models.

Model

China market price (RMB)

US equivalent today (USD)

Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3

7,199

1,034

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X

7,199

1,034

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Eagle (non-OC)

7,499

1,077

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X

7,599

1,091

Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3 OC

7,699

1,105

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC

7,699

1,105

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Elite

7,899

1,134

Colorful RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC

8,099

1,163

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Master

8,199

1,177

Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti iChill

8,399

1,206

China has a retail tax rate of 13%. Deducting this tax from the best USD equivalent price of $1,034 gives $899. If you refer back to the pre-unlaunching details of the RTX 4080 12GB, you can see the full specs compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, as well as the proposed US MSRP of $899.

(Image credit: VideoCardz / Taobao)

When Nvidia un-launched the RTX 4080 12GB, optimists widely expected that the product price would be adjusted to reflect the lower class/tier the new product would launch into. However, there have been rumors bubbling that this simply won’t be the case, and these Chinese etailer prices are another strong indication that all Nvidia and partners have changed is the packaging/model numbers, and they will stick with the $899 USD MSRP.

Nvidia is expected to launch both the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and an RTX 4070, as well as RTX 40 GPUs for laptop makers, at the CES 2023 next week. If readers are unhappy with the RTX 4080 12GB-a-like ($899) pricing of the RTX 4070 Ti, they can vote with their wallet.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

Topics
GPUs
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError
    Looks like we are on track for a $500 RTX4050!

    Exciting times for seeing whether greedy AMD and Nvidia will finally piss enough of the market off for their net gaming income to crash.
    Reply
  • emike09
    Should be $600 at the most. This pricing is ridiculous. DO NOT BUY.
    Reply
  • sosofm
    At that price 7900xt is best value , because is close to 4080. If 4070ti will have the same performance like 7900xt , 4080 is pointless.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    i laughed when they announced the name change and folks jumped in with all kinds of "nice now it will be priced where it should be"

    anyone who thought the price was going to drop in any way has seriously not been paying attention the last couple years.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    sosofm said:
    At that price 7900xt is best value , because is close to 4080. If 4070ti will have the same performance like 7900xt , 4080 is pointless.

    when they cancelled it, nvidia said it was about 30% lower in performance than the 4080 we have now. the 7900xt is about 15% or so weaker than the 4080, which means if it stays the same performance level, this 4070ti will be a good 15% below the 7900xt for similar money. it would likely be close to matched by whatever the next lower AMD card will be (7800xt? ) at an even lower price.

    it will slot into the performance levels from nvidia and its current pricing scheme. way overpriced but falling in line with what they are doing right now.
    Reply
  • Metal Messiah.
    The pricing is even worse in SERBIA, Costa Rica, India and other countries. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are already on sale in Serbia for $1400 US, down from $1550 USD price tag, after a 10% discount. The graphics card that has been listed by this particular Serbian retailer is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming variant which comes with a triple-slot and triple-fan solution. This card has a pricing of 172229 RSD which includes VAT, and converts to around $1550 USD, ouch !
    Insanity looms over the GPU market !
    This Reddit post seems to have been removed now though. This guy is from Serbia:

    4070 Ti being sold in Serbia for ~1400 usd : nvidia (reddit.com)
    https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-Ti-Graphics-Cards-_2-scaled.jpg
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    Smh.

    Nvidia and AMD (a hair less bad) are going to kill the PC gaming market if they keep this up. The mid range is where most GPUs are sold and price wise the middle range is evaporating at a rate never seen before. 500 dollar entry level gpus will be the bane of this generation. Hopefully things will price correct soon but I sincerely doubt it.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    atomicWAR said:
    Nvidia and AMD (a hair less bad) are going to kill the PC gaming market if they keep this up.
    I can't imagine the PC gaming market surviving the extinction of sub-$300 GPUs unless we get affordable yet sufficiently powerful IGPs with on-package memory to take over the market segment.
    Reply
  • DRagor
    NVidia pioneered unlaunching cards, now they want to make a race which card sells worst. I always though business is in selling product and not trying to keep it on the shelves. Guess I was wrong.
    Reply
  • Metal Messiah.
    Hopefully INTEL can save us one day after all, and restore some sanity, because according to Raja Koduri 200 to 225W cards are sweet spot of the GPU market segment. So hopefully the pricing won't be THAT aggressive, at least based on the TDP/specs ?Though, 200 to 225W TDP cards won't be able compete with the latest and the greatest/halo GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, but they don't need to. But only time will tell if INTEL can indeed capture the mainstream/mid-range market segment, or attract gamers to their camp.

    But we can't always directly correlate TDP with price.    Since Intel is addressing the mainstream market, we should be able to at least buy a gaming GPU within an affordable price tag. Obviously, those who want the absolute BEST, powerful and power hungry cards, can go for AMD or Nvidia.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-gpu-head-wants-one-power-connector
    Reply