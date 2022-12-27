Chinese Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Price Listing Matches Cancelled 4080 12GB

Chinese online retailers have already begun listing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards for sale, but the bad news is that the pricing is almost identical to pre-cancellation RTX 4080 12GB model pricing. Online marketplaces like Taobao and Baidu have multiple listings of custom card designs from the likes of Colorful, Gigabyte, Inno3D, and MSI (no Nvidia reference models) at a range of prices (h/t to VideoCardz).

Chinese retailer pricing for the ten different models spans from 7,199 RMB (~US$1,034) to 8,399 RMB (~US$1,206). Before its "un-launching," the RTX 4080 12GB has an official MSRP in China of 7,199 RMB. The RTX 4080 16GB model has an official Chinese MSRP of 9,499. However, since its launch, the RTX 4080 16GB’s street price in China has declined, and it is available now from approximately 8,499 RMB – uncomfortably close to some of the price tags on some of the new RTX 4070 Ti models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model China market price (RMB) US equivalent today (USD) Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3 7,199 1,034 MSI RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X 7,199 1,034 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Eagle (non-OC) 7,499 1,077 MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X 7,599 1,091 Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti X3 OC 7,699 1,105 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 7,699 1,105 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Elite 7,899 1,134 Colorful RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC 8,099 1,163 Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Master 8,199 1,177 Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti iChill 8,399 1,206

China has a retail tax rate of 13%. Deducting this tax from the best USD equivalent price of $1,034 gives $899. If you refer back to the pre-unlaunching details of the RTX 4080 12GB, you can see the full specs compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, as well as the proposed US MSRP of $899.

(Image credit: VideoCardz / Taobao)

When Nvidia un-launched the RTX 4080 12GB, optimists widely expected that the product price would be adjusted to reflect the lower class/tier the new product would launch into. However, there have been rumors bubbling that this simply won’t be the case, and these Chinese etailer prices are another strong indication that all Nvidia and partners have changed is the packaging/model numbers, and they will stick with the $899 USD MSRP.

Nvidia is expected to launch both the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and an RTX 4070, as well as RTX 40 GPUs for laptop makers, at the CES 2023 next week. If readers are unhappy with the RTX 4080 12GB-a-like ($899) pricing of the RTX 4070 Ti, they can vote with their wallet.