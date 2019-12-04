MSI Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor Is on Sale for $380

Don’t worry if you missed out on Cyber Monday tech deals; there are still savings to be had. Take the MSI Optix MAG341CQ. The 34-inch 21:9 monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate is on sale for $380 at Amazon.
MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $380 @ Amazon
This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. View Deal
In our MSI Optix MAG341CQ review, we appreciated the value it offers for the price, and now things just got better. The monitor has strong build quality and even managed to rival a 120Hz monitor when it game to gaming performance, thanks to its refresh rate, 5ms (GTG) response time and FreeSync. On top of that, the VA panel offers high contrast (3,000:1) and a decently tight 1800R curve for a more immersive experience.
Although we would like to see better grayscale calibration, a darker gamma curve and even audio/USB support, this is still a good deal for a display that’s currently selling for about $430 elsewhere.
Looking for something else? Feel free to check out our breakdown of the best post-Cyber Monday PC monitor deals, which we update regularly.