Dell’s 34-inch 1440p G-Sync Superwide is Now Available for $350 off!

Dell’s impressive Alienware AW3418DW screen is on sale right now. It’s not Black Friday just yet, but that’s not stopping Newegg. This 3440x1440 34” high refresh monitor is a true king of gaming. Complete with 120 Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, 1900R curve radius, 4ms G2G response, and Nvidia G-Sync as standard, it’s got one monstrous spec list. It’s currently on sale at newegg.com for an impeccable $650, that’s $250 less than the next online retailer, and $350 off it’s usual retail price.

As for performance? Well when it comes to color Dell really have nailed it with that IPS panel. In our sister site's review , the Dell Alienware AW3418DW managed to hit 127.2% of the sRGB color gamut, and had an average Delta E of 0.2 (the lower the better), well above the average 3.2 gaming monitor rating. If color accuracy and productivity is your jam, this baby can pull double duty.

Ultrawide Gaming

There’s nothing quite like gaming on a 34-inch superwide, especially if you’re a big fan of RTS titles, fighting games, or RPGs (including MMOs). The extra screen real estate you get from taking advantage of that 21:9 aspect ratio, really gives you a far greater perspective of your surroundings. It’s fantastic in games were environmental awareness is a big advantage, especially in things such as World of Warcraft or Total War. In RPGs on the whole there’s just something to be said for enjoying those grand sweeping vistas on an ultrawide screen like this Alienware.

World of Warcraft is particularly fun at 21:9 (Image credit: Future Publishing)

Is it an unfair advantage? In a lot of cases, absolutely. There is an argument to be had however that when it comes to first person shooters you can be at a disadvantage, especially if 21:9 support isn’t included. And even if it is, tracking quick moving opponents, on a larger screen can be made more difficult due to the physicality of it all and having to turn your head more. Even without certain games inappropriately cropping the screen.

Couple all of that with a buttery smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync as standard, and your tearing problems will be a thing of the past. If you can power it. As for a suitable graphics card? You’re going to want to have something in the region of an RTX 2070 or GTX 1080 to get the most out of that resolution. It is entirely dependent on the kind of games you play though. For a better idea check out our GPU Heirarchy article to find out more.

Specifications

Panel Size 34-inch Native Resolution 3440x1440 Pixel Density 109 PPI Panel Type IPS, 10-bit (8-bit + A-FRC) Maximum Refresh 120 Hz Response 4ms G2G Contrast 1000:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort, HDMI. Connectivity 3x USB 3.0, 1x Headphone Jack, 1x Audio Out VESA Mount 100x100 Warranty 3 Years

Design & Ergonomics

It’s hard to deny just how good this thing looks, and from an ergonomic perspective, it’s fairly well equipped. The AW3418DW can tilt 5 degrees forward, 25 degrees backward, and swiveled 40 degrees either side. And of course you can raise it up or down by around 127mm (5-inches).

There’s also cable management baked into the frame itself, to hide any untoward cable mess, and some integrated LED lighting strips around the back.

As for ports, you get yourself DisplayPort, HDMI and a plethora of USB 3.0 ports (up and downstream), a headphone port, and audio out as well. There’s also support for a 100x100 VESA mount, and an included 3 year warranty, snazzy.