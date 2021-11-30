Grab Dell's 240 Hz, 25-inch Monitor for Just $224 This Cyber Monday

Whether you're an eSports competitor who needs maximum responsiveness or just someone who likes to push your PC to the limit, a 240 Hz monitor can be a real game-changer. Unlike 120, 144 or 165 Hz displays, a 240 Hz panel lets you break 200 fps barrier without any tearing or ghosting, which can mean the difference between hitting your target in a game like CS:GO or becoming mincemeat.

Today, you can get a 240 Hz monitor without spending into the stratosphere. Amazon has Dell's S2522HG for just $224, reduced from $249 for Cyber Monday. This 25-inch display not only promises high-speed adaptive sync, but also boasts 400 nits of brightness and the ability to cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut. While 25-inch panels are considered on the small side in 2021, it's more than adequate for viewing games at 1080p resolution and it will save you desk space.

Great for eSports, this 240 Hz display promises to cover 99% of the sRGB gamut while providing 400 nits of brightness.

The Dell S2522HG has a few helpful features that go beyond its panel. The included stand is height-adjustable and can swivel, tilt or pivot. There's also a built-in USB 3.2 hub with four ports for connecting your peripherals.

The monitor offers two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort to connect to your PC. There's also a 3.5mm audio-out jack.

