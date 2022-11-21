Our Favorite Dell Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low for Black Friday

Dell's 32-inch, 2K S3222DGM has long topped our list of the best gaming monitors, because of its vivid colors, high contrast and strong build quality. The 165 Hz monitor normally goes for around $400 and has gone on sale previously for as little as $289 during special occasions. Right now, Dell has it for just $279 (opens in new tab), an all-time low and an incredible monitor deal.

The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is at its all-time low price The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast.

We reviewed the Dell S3222DGM back in February and were really impressed with the blur-free gaming experience and the excellent image quality we got from its curved, VA panel. In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

