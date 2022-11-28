Dell's Top-Rated Gaming Monitor Hits $249 for Cyber Monday, All-Time Low

Dell's 32-inch, 2K S3222DGM owns the number one position on our list of the best gaming monitors, because of its vivid colors, high contrast, smooth gaming experience and strong build quality. The 165 Hz monitor normally costs $399 and has gone on sale previously for as little as $289 during special occasions. Right now, Best Buy has it for just $249 (opens in new tab) this Cyber Monday, an all-time low and $30 less than Dell.com is charging.

We reviewed the Dell S3222DGM back in February and were really impressed with the combination of popping images and smooth game play. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dell S3222DGM also has excellent screen uniformity, lacking noticeable glow and bleed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

