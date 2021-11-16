Dell S3222DGM 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor Now $329 (with $50 Gift Card)

With shortages of the best CPUs and most graphics cards, you may have a tough time upgrading your PC this holiday season. However, adding a new gaming monitor could have an even more profound effect on your tech life than pumping up performance. And there are some really good Black Friday monitor deals to be found.

Case in point: Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is now on sale at Dell.com for $329, reduced from a typical price of $369. It also comes with a $50 Dell electronic gift card you can use for future purchases at Dell.com, if you . The S3222DGM is very similar to the S3220DGF model, which sits atop our list of best gaming monitors, with its 2560 x 1440 resolution,165 Hz, and up 350 nits of brightness.

According to our forum posters, the Dell S3222DGM has the same bright, color-accurate panel we found when we reviewed the S3220DGF. However, apparently the ergonomics of the S3222DGM are better than its predecessor due to a superior, height-adjustable stand and rear vents for improved cooling.

The Dell S3222DGM promises 350 nits of brightness and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. It uses a curved VA panel that's rated for a 3000:1 contrast ratio and supports AMD FreeSync, though G-Sync should work also. It has 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort and a 3.5mm headphone-out jack.

