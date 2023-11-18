Dell S3222DGM, Our Favorite Gaming Monitor, Sinks to All-Time Low of $239

Black Friday doesn't officially arrive for a few more days, but the best deal of the holiday season on any tech product may have just dropped at Dell. Our favorite gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM, has fallen to just $239 at Dell.com and Best Buy also. That's the lowest price we've ever seen it sold for by a wide margin. Usually it sells for $349 and then occasionally goes on sale for $299. We've also seen it drop to $289 and a bit lower than that, but $239 is a new low!

Why should you care? The Dell S3222DGM sits on the top of our list of the best gaming monitors and for good reason. This 32-inch, 165 Hz curved display has a sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution and some of the best color and contrast we've seen, along with great build quality and smooth motion.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

The Dell S3222DGM also has excellent screen uniformity, lacking noticeable glow and bleed.

