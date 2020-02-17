Dell’s Incredible XPS 13 Laptop, With Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, is $400 Off This President’s Day

Dell's XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops of 2020 (Image credit: Dell)

Interested in saving 22% off of one of our favorite small form factor laptops this President’s Day? Dell’s XPS 13 7390 13.3-inch laptop is currently on sale at Amazon for just $1400, that’s $400 off its retail price (22%), and the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. In fact, if you head over to Dell’s official President's Day website sale, it’ll sell you a similar spec as this, but with half the storage for just $50 more…. Yep.

Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3-inch Laptop: Was $1800, now $1400

Complete with 6 core processor, 16GB of RAM, 4K display, and a 1TB PCIe SSD, this is a dream laptop for anyone looking for a high-performing slim, yet professionally capable device. View Deal

So what do you get for that $1400 outlay? Well, for starters one of Intel's Cometlake Core i7-10710U mobile processors, complete with 6 cores and 12 threads clocking up to 4.6 GHz, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch 4K touch-screen display all trimmed down into that sleek form factor. It really is a cut above the rest, in fact in our own review of the XPS 13 we gave Dell credit for designing an impressively attractive laptop with strong performance and a bright display. Negatives fell to mediocre speakers, no full-size USB-A ports, and a frustrating starting configuration, although at this price and this spec, that last point is a bit null and void. But at 4.5 out of 5 stars and earning our coveted Editor’s Choice award it’s not a laptop deal to miss.

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i7-10710U @ 4.6 GHz Graphics Intel UHD Graphics @ 300 MHz Memory 16GB LPDDR3 @ 2133 MHz Resolution 3840x2160 Display Type 13.3-inch 4K InfinityEdge Touch Display Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Connectivity 2x Thunderbolt 3; USB Type-C 3.1; MicroSD card reader 3.5mm Headphone jack, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 720p Integrated Battery 52 Wh Power Adapter 65W Dimensions 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 - inches Weight 2.93 Lbs

Overall Experience

Dell’s XPS line of laptops is one of the few out there that can compete with Apple’s Macbooks. When it comes to build quality, there’s few manufacturers out there, that can match the brand. That said there are some caveats for opting for a smaller 13-inch model, most notably on performance, as there’s just less space to cool all of that impressive tech, and of course no dedicated Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU as found in the Dell XPS 15. In fact in our own testing we noticed in CineBench R20 the processor would burst performance up and down over time dependent on heat. That’s not the end of the world however, this isn’t a laptop we’re expecting you render that 4K video out on, and for day-to-day professional life, browsing the world wide web, using those pesky CMSs, and traversing those 1000 line spreadsheets the XPS 13 will be king.

If you’re still after an epic deal this President’s day though, and this hasn’t ticked your boxes you can head over to our best deal’s page here, or check out some of our favorite gaming laptops of 2020 here too.