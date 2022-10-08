GeForce RTX 4090 Reportedly Peaks at 493W to Hit 3.1 GHz

There's no denying that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 will be one of the best graphics cards once it launches on October 12. However, the Ada-powered graphics card will consume considerable power to offer groundbreaking performance.

The GeForce RTX 4090 carries a TDP rating of 450W. It's not the first time an Nvidia graphics card has had a colossal power envelope. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the last generation's flagship, also flaunted the 450W badge. Regarding power supply capacity, Nvidia's recommendation remains the same: 850W, at least for the Founders Edition. Some over-engineered custom models, which sport heavy factory overclocks, require a 1,200W power supply. At any rate, consumers don't have to spend a small fortune for a new power supply as long as their units comply with the recommended capacity.

The newly leaked screenshots, courtesy of Twitter user wxnod (opens in new tab), showed the GeForce RTX 4090 operating at 2,730 MHz. The Ada flagship has a 2,230 MHz base clock and a 2,520 MHz boost clock. Therefore, the GeForce RTX 4090 was running above Nvidia's specifications. The GPU's temperature was 65.6 degrees Celsius, with the hot spot at 74.4 degrees Celsius. Those are great results considering that the cooling fans were only at 40% of their capacity. The graphics card was seemingly drawing 446.9W, so it's safe to assume it was running at stock without overclocking.

Image 1 of 2 GeForce RTX 4090 (Image credit: wxnod/Twitter ) GeForce RTX 4090 (Image credit: wxnod/Twitter )

The second screenshot revealed the GeForce RTX 4090 with a peak clock speed of 3,135 MHz. It would seem that the temperatures didn't go up substantially. GPU-Z recorded 68.2 degrees Celsius, a 4% increase over the previous result. The power consumption jumped up to 492.8W, around 10% higher. Sadly, the Twitter user didn't provide any context to the screenshots, so we don't know what workload the GeForce RTX 4090 was executing or whether manual overclocking was involved.

The GeForce RTX 4090 will launch on October 12 at $1,599. However, the premium models with fancy designs and liquid coolers will probably retail for nearly $2,000. The GeForce RTX 4080 won't be far behind, with a scheduled launch next month at $1,199 for the 16GB model and $899 for the 12GB variant.