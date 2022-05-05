GeIL Polaris RGB Sync 32GB 5200MHz DDR5 RAM Reduced to $279: Real Deals

If you're thinking of going all-in on the latest RAM standard then you already know it's pretty pricey. Well, we've spotted some recent reductions in the overall price of DDR5 as it becomes a little more mainstream and today we have 32GBs of GeIL Polaris RGB Sync DDR5 (5200MHz) RAM for $279 at Newegg.

Also spotted today is the rather large and classy-looking Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL for $229. This case is a full-sized tower with front and side glass panels so that you can appreciate your PC's innards.

Razer's BlackShark V2 gaming headset is also on sale for $82 at the moment, so if you would like a new headset that features THX-certified spacial surround sound, then this could be the deal for you.

More deals feature below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

GeIL Polaris RGB Sync 32GB DDR5 (5200MHz): was $329, now $279 at Newegg

We have 2x 16GB sticks of 288-Pin DDR5 PC RAM running at 5200MHz (PC5 41600) with timings of 34-38-38-78 and a CAS latency of 34. The voltage is 1.15V and RGB lighting (with compatible motherboards).

Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL ROG Certificated PC Case: was $249, now $229 at Newegg

The massive full-tower ATX case has ample room for the largest PC builds and water cooling setups. With more than the average ports on the front of the case and a tempered glass front and side panel, this case oozes class.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $82 at Amazon

Razer's BlackShark gaming headset features THX 7.1 "Spatial Surround Sound" via its USB DAC. With 50mm drivers, there's plenty of power to produce great sound. This headset is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and mobile via USB or 3.5mm audio jack.

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $379, now $264 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $18 at Amazon

With a maximum DPI of 6400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor.

Looking for more deals?