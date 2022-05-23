Get a Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset For Only $139: Real Deals

Happy Monday! We have some great value deals for you today, starting with a great set of wireless gaming cans from Sennheiser — the GSP 370, reduced to only $139 at Amazon. With its amazingly long battery life, there's more time to game or listen to music than being on charge.

You can also save $40 off of a Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB case at $64 from Newegg. This mid-tower case has an airflow-inspired design with four fans included and is perfect for keeping your components cool.

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is back on sale at Newegg for $1,899 — equipped with an RTX 3080 and Ryzen 7 5800H, this powerful portable desktop replacement is just right for playing the latest game releases.

Keep scrolling for more bargains.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Bluetooth EPOS Audio Gaming Headset: was $199, now $139 at Amazon

With incredibly long battery life and low-latency wireless connectivity, the GSP 370 gaming headset from Sennheiser is a premium answer to a wires-free solution. See our review of the GSP 370 for more info.

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $64 at Newegg

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear.

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,100, now $1,899 at Newegg

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ Gaming Monitor: was $329, now $229 at Newegg after rebate

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting.

Gigabyte G27FC Gaming Monitor: was $249, now $189 at Newegg

With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, Adaptive Sync, and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Looking for more deals?