Get $757 Off This RTX 3070 Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

Today's deal is a massive $757 savings on an RTX 3070 gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R6 from Dell. This laptop was already previously on sale in the Dell store and now has an additional 17% knocked off of that already reduced price.

You can also get a great deal on the Corsair 5000X RGB ATX mid-tower case from Newegg, on sale for $164. And if you're looking for some massive storage options for your data, here's an amazing storage deal on the 18TB WD Elements external HDD for only $297 from Amazon.

Scroll down below for more Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070): was $2,499, now $1,749 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB ATX Mid Tower Case: was $184, now $164 at Newegg with rebate

Featuring four tempered glass panels, smart RGB lighting with iCUE software and three included RGB fans, this mid-tower case could be the home for your next PC build. See what we thought of the Corsair 5000X in our review.

WD Elements 18TB External HDD: was $529, now $297 at Amazon

If you're looking for some massive storage options for your data, then this 18TB USB 3.0 external HDD from Western Digital has what you need.



MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror RGB AIO Cooler: was $134, now $65 at Newegg

This AIO cooler from CoolerMaster features a 280mm radiator with two 140mm fans and an infinite mirror ARGB pump design for some flashy effects in your build.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99, now $67 at Amazon

This gaming headset from Corsair features 50mm high-density neodymium and audio drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. You can also use the Corsair Void to connect to a PS4/PS5 console using low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless with the included USB adapter.

Looking for more deals?