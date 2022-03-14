Get $757 Off This RTX 3070 Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

By published

Massive laptop savings to be had

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today's deal is a massive $757 savings on an RTX 3070 gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R6 from Dell.  This laptop was already previously on sale in the Dell store and now has an additional 17% knocked off of that already reduced price. 

You can also get a great deal on the Corsair 5000X RGB ATX mid-tower case from Newegg, on sale for $164. And if you're looking for some massive storage options for your data, here's an amazing storage deal on the 18TB WD Elements external HDD for only $297 from Amazon

Scroll down below for more Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070): was $2,499, now $1,749 at Dell

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070): was $2,499, now $1,749 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB ATX Mid Tower Case: was $184, now $164 at Newegg with rebate

Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB ATX Mid Tower Case: was $184, now $164 at Newegg with rebate
Featuring four tempered glass panels, smart RGB lighting with iCUE software and three included RGB fans, this mid-tower case could be the home for your next PC build. See what we thought of the Corsair 5000X in our review.

View Deal
WD Elements 18TB External HDD: was $529, now $297 at Amazon

WD Elements 18TB External HDD: was $529, now $297 at Amazon
If you're looking for some massive storage options for your data, then this 18TB USB 3.0 external HDD from Western Digital has what you need.

View Deal
MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror RGB AIO Cooler: was $134, now $65 at Newegg

MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror RGB AIO Cooler: was $134, now $65 at Newegg
This AIO cooler from CoolerMaster features a 280mm radiator with two 140mm fans and an infinite mirror ARGB pump design for some flashy effects in your build. 

View Deal
Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99, now $67 at Amazon

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99, now $67 at Amazon
This gaming headset from Corsair features 50mm high-density neodymium and audio drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. You can also use the Corsair Void to connect to a PS4/PS5 console using low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless with the included USB adapter.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 47 deals
Filters
Arrow
Low Stock
Alienware M15 R6
Our Review
1
Certified Refurbished Dell...
Walmart
View Deal
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB
(White)
Our Review
2
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB...
Amazon
$214.99
View Deal
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB
Our Review
3
CORSAIR - iCUE 5000X ATX RGB...
Best Buy
$214.99
View Deal
Alienware M15 R6
Our Review
4
Alienware m15 R6 Gaming...
Dell
$1,349.99
View Deal
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB
(Black)
Our Review
5
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB...
Newegg
View Deal
Corsair Void RGB USB
Our Review
6
Corsair VOID RGB ELITE USB...
Adorama
View Deal
Alienware M15 R6
Our Review
7
Alienware m15 R6 Gaming...
Dell
View Deal
Corsair Void RGB USB
Our Review
8
Corsair VOID RGB ELITE USB...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Corsair Void RGB USB
Our Review
9
Corsair Void RGB Elite USB...
Amazon
$79.99
View Deal
Alienware M15 R6
Our Review
10
Alienware M15 R6 Gaming...
Amazon
$2,549.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal