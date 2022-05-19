Gigabyte A5 K1 With RTX 3060 Down to $1,199: Real Deals

By published

A bumper crop of laptop bargains

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today we've trawled the internet for deals on various gaming and professional content creating laptops. First off, we have the Gigabyte A5 K1 for $1,199 that features an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. 

Next, there's the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for $1,099 at Walmart. This gaming laptop from Asus incorporates a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti. There is also the MSI GE66 Raider on sale for $1,679 at Amazon with an amazing 240Hz QHD screen powered by an RTX 3070.

There are more laptop deals below. Check them out and you may find a bargain that applies to you. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1,199 at Amazon

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1,199 at Amazon
This configuration of Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD IPS 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Walmart

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Walmart
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display.

View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon
The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings. 

View Deal
Professional Laptop: was $2,749, now $2,226 at Amazon

MSI Creator 17 (RTX 3070) Professional Laptop: was $2,749, now $2,226 at Amazon
The MSI Creator is focused on professional users with its 17.3-inch UHD 120Hz display that touts a 100% AdobeRGB gamut. Internally the components are an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
MSI Bravo 15: was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart

MSI Bravo 15: was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart
The MSI Bravo is a 15-inch AMD based gaming laptop that includes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX 5500M, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 27 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider
Our Review
2
MSI - GE66 Raider 15.6"...
Best Buy
$2,299.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
3
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Newegg
View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider
Our Review
5
MSI GE66 Raider 11UG-070...
Microsoft US
View Deal
MSI Creator 17
(17.3-inch 512GB)
Our Review
6
MSI Creator 17 Professional...
Amazon
$2,349
View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
MSI Raider GE66 15.6" QHD...
Amazon
$2,599
View Deal
MSI Creator 17
Our Review
8
MSI - Creator 17 17.3" Laptop...
Best Buy
$2,349.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Walmart
View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider
Our Review
10
MSI - GE66 Raider 15.6"...
Best Buy
$2,699.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal