Gigabyte A5 K1 With RTX 3060 Down to $1,199: Real Deals

Today we've trawled the internet for deals on various gaming and professional content creating laptops. First off, we have the Gigabyte A5 K1 for $1,199 that features an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.

Next, there's the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for $1,099 at Walmart. This gaming laptop from Asus incorporates a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti. There is also the MSI GE66 Raider on sale for $1,679 at Amazon with an amazing 240Hz QHD screen powered by an RTX 3070.

There are more laptop deals below. Check them out and you may find a bargain that applies to you.

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1,199 at Amazon

This configuration of Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD IPS 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Walmart

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display.

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings.

MSI Creator 17 (RTX 3070) Professional Laptop: was $2,749, now $2,226 at Amazon

The MSI Creator is focused on professional users with its 17.3-inch UHD 120Hz display that touts a 100% AdobeRGB gamut. Internally the components are an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

MSI Bravo 15: was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart

The MSI Bravo is a 15-inch AMD based gaming laptop that includes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX 5500M, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

