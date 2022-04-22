Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Down to $309: Real Deals

The fantastic Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor is just $309 at Best Buy. With a built-in KVM switch, 170Hz refresh rate on a QHD IPS panel, and Adaptive Sync, this monitor is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade right now.

The Asus ROG Falchion 65% form factor mechanical gaming keyboard is also on sale for only $127 at Amazon. Check out our review of the Falchion NX to see what we thought of this wireless mini keyboard.

If you're looking for a mid-tower case for a new build or just for a refresh to house your existing PC, then consider the NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower on sale at Newegg for only $144 after the promo code is applied. This medium form factor case has a lot of features for hiding your cables for a sleek, clean-looking build.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch Gaming Monitor with KVM: was $359, now $309 at Best Buy

The M27Q monitor from Gigabyte comes with a KVM switch, and a 27-inch, 170Hz, IPS panel. This screen is HDR 400 certified and has a QHD resolution.

Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $127 at Amazon

This Asus ROG Falchion uses ROG's own NX Brown tactile switches. The keycaps are PBT double-shot and the unit can be either wired or 2.4GHz wireless. On the left side of the keyboard is a touch-sensitive panel that can be used for actions such as a volume control. See our review of the Falchion NX for more info.

NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $144 with code TPTBRA892 at Newegg

This mid-tower case from NZXT features a front I/O with a USB Type-C port, a tempered glass side panel, and two Aer F120mm fans. The case also comes with removable dust filters, and a removable bracket for your water-cooling radiators up to a length of 240mm.



iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming PC: was $2,499, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER

This pre-built PC from iBuyPower features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5 (5200MHz) RAM Kit: was $288, now $241 at Amazon

These Kingston memory modules (2x16GB) are DDR5 (5200MHz) and ready to power the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs. Also compatible with LGA 1700 motherboards and Intel XMP 3.0-Ready.

