Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Down to $309: Real Deals

The fantastic Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor is just $309 at Best Buy. With a built-in KVM switch, 170Hz refresh rate on a QHD IPS panel, and Adaptive Sync, this monitor is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade right now. 

The Asus ROG Falchion 65% form factor mechanical gaming keyboard is also on sale for only $127 at Amazon. Check out our review of the Falchion NX to see what we thought of this wireless mini keyboard. 

If you're looking for a mid-tower case for a new build or just for a refresh to house your existing PC, then consider the NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower on sale at Newegg for only $144 after the promo code is applied. This medium form factor case has a lot of features for hiding your cables for a sleek, clean-looking build. 

Check below for more great deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch Gaming Monitor with KVM: was $359, now $309 at Best Buy

Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch Gaming Monitor with KVM: was $359, now $309 at Best Buy
The M27Q monitor from Gigabyte comes with a KVM switch, and a 27-inch, 170Hz, IPS panel. This screen is HDR 400 certified and has a QHD resolution.   

View Deal
Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $127 at Amazon

Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $127 at Amazon
This Asus ROG Falchion uses ROG's own NX Brown tactile switches. The keycaps are PBT double-shot and the unit can be either wired or 2.4GHz wireless. On the left side of the keyboard is a touch-sensitive panel that can be used for actions such as a volume control. See our review of the Falchion NX for more info. 

View Deal
NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $144 with code TPTBRA892 at Newegg

NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $144 with code TPTBRA892 at Newegg
This mid-tower case from NZXT features a front I/O with a USB Type-C port, a tempered glass side panel, and two Aer F120mm fans. The case also comes with removable dust filters, and a removable bracket for your water-cooling radiators up to a length of 240mm.

View Deal
iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming PC: was $2,499, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER

iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming PC: was $2,499, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER
This pre-built PC from iBuyPower features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5 (5200MHz) RAM Kit: was $288, now $241 at Amazon

Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5 (5200MHz) RAM Kit: was $288, now $241 at Amazon
These Kingston memory modules (2x16GB) are DDR5 (5200MHz) and ready to power the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs. Also compatible with LGA 1700 motherboards and Intel XMP 3.0-Ready.

View Deal

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz
Our Review
1
Gigabyte M27Q 27" KVM...
BHPhoto
View Deal
NZXT H710i
(Black)
Our Review
2
NZXT H710i - ATX Mid Tower PC...
Amazon
$145.89
View Deal
Asus ROG Falchion NX
(Red)
Our Review
3
ASUS ROG Falchion NX Wireless...
Newegg
View Deal
Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz
Our Review
4
Gigabyte M27Q - LED monitor -...
Walmart
$573.55
View Deal
Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz
Our Review
5
Gigabyte M27Q 27" 16:9 QHD...
Adorama
View Deal
NZXT H710i
Our Review
6
NZXT - H710i eATX Mid-Tower...
Best Buy
View Deal
Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5-6000 C40
(32GB Black)
Our Review
7
Kingston Technology Fury...
Amazon
$354.99
View Deal
NZXT H710i
(Black)
Our Review
8
NZXT H710i - CA-H710 i-W1 -...
Amazon
$219.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Falchion NX
(Blue LED)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG NX BLUE Switch...
Newegg
View Deal
Asus ROG Falchion NX
(Brown)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG FALCHION NX 65% WL...
Newegg
View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
