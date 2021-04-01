Gigabyte's Aorus Demonstrates 43-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

VideoCardz reports, citing local media as the source that Gigabyte's Aorus division has demonstrated the company's upcoming 43-inch monitor that features 144Hz refresh rate as well as 1ms MPRT response time. Gigabyte's Aorus FV43U will be the industry's third 43-inch display that boasts a combination of a large 43-inch size, a 4K resolution, accurate colors, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

At a rare showcase in Vietnam, Gigabyte demonstrated its upcoming Aorus FV43U 43-incher that uses a 43-inch 10-bit panel featuring a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 1000 nits brightness in HDR mode, a 1 ms motion picture response time (MPRT), 178º / 178º viewing angles, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

While there is no word whether the new FV43U unit supports any kind of variable refresh rate technology, VESA's Adaptive-Sync is present on many gaming LCDs, so it wouldn't be a stretch to expect the Aorus FV43U to support this capability. There is also no word on whether the FV43U has an HDMI 2.1 input, which in the case of this product would be logical as it is positioned as a console gaming monitor for Microsoft's Xbox Series X as well as Sony's PlayStation 5.

Gigabyte enhanced the backlighting of the Aorus FV43U with quantum dots, so the the LCD can reproduce 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Also, the Aorus FV43U is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, so expect it to support at least HDR10 transport for HDR content.

To date, only Acer and Asus have introduced 43-inch gaming monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate, so Gigabyte's Aorus FV43U will be in a good company.

Some retailers in Asia are reportedly taking preorders on the Aorus FV43U, so expect the product to hit the market shortly. At present the unit reportedly costs around $1,500, which is in line with pricing of competing LCDs with the same features, but we have no idea about its MSRP in the U.S. and Europe.