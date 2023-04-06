Grab a Budget Gaming Laptop for $849: Real Deals

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop in the world, but superb value for a budget option as long as you don't mind playing your AAA games on more subdued settings. The HP Victus 15 is on sale for $849 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and features an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a 12th Gen Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM. The screen has an FHD resolution so shouldn't be too taxing on the GPU and allow reasonably decent frame rates.

The last generation top AMD GPU the RX 6950XT has dropped in price by $50 over at Newegg with the price of the XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming graphics card now at $649 (opens in new tab). With plenty of VRAM to play with for all of the very latest games and the ability to play any game on the highest settings, this card is a candidate for any high-spec gaming rig.

Improve your wireless connectivity and QoS service for your gaming network with the RadiX AXE6600 from MSI - now only $189 (opens in new tab), thanks to a promo code (SSCR623) discount at Newegg that knocks $20 off of the price of the gaming router. It might look like a dead robot spider, but with its many antennas and broadcasting strengths, the MSI RadiX AXE6600 should keep your latency to a minimum and connections stable.

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: now $849 at Best Buy (was $1,049)

This budget gaming laptop comes packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of Memory, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. For storage, the HP Victus 15 has a 512GB SSD.

XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming GPU: now $649 at Newegg (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps.

MSI RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router: now $189 at Newegg with promo code (was $249)

This newly released gaming router uses a 1.8GHz quad-core processor to help keep your network as speedy as possible with eight high-speed streams that can run simultaneously on tri-band at up to 6.6Gbps. Use code SSCR623 for a $20 discount.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $156 at Amazon (was $259)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit) Monitor: now $149 at Newegg (was $229)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

