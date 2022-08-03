Grab a Creality Ender 3 V2 for just $199: Real Deals

You can get your hands on a Creality Ender 3 V2 for just $199 (opens in new tab) right now. This is a fantastic price for one of our best 3D printers (opens in new tab) and a great way of diving into the 3D printing maker space without laying out a fortune.

Need more desktop real estate? Lift your monitors off of the desk and get them mounted on a Huanuo Dual Monitor Mount Arm for only $38 (opens in new tab). You can get the mount for this price when using the 15%-off coupon on Amazon.

With 50% off of its price, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is now $99 (opens in new tab) at Adorama. With per-key adjustable mechanical switches and an OLED screen, this keyboard is at the high-end of the SteelSeries lineup and therefore pretty expensive. This discount makes the price far more palatable.

More discounts are below, so don't forget to look down the page and check them out.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $199 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Creality Ender 3 V2 has a color interface, silent motherboard (50db), a glass build surface, and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm.

(opens in new tab) Huanuo Dual Monitor Mount Arm: was $99, now $38 with 15% off coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This dual-arm monitor stand from Huanuo is gas spring operated to allow heavier monitors to be installed and still give strong and stable manoeuvrability. Compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm, this stand can support monitors up to 27-inches that weigh a maximum of 14.3lbs.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $199, now $99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

With adjustable mechanical switches for customizable per-key sensitivity, and a small OLED smart display, this keyboard packs a lot of features. We reviewed the SteelSeries Apex Pro (opens in new tab) and gave it 4-stars at the time, with its expensive price being one of the cons. With 50% off currently, this keyboard is a lot more attractive.

(opens in new tab) PNY CS900 480GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD: was $37, now $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking for a cheap SSD upgrade for an old laptop or PS4? This SATA III SSD offers up to 550MB/s read and 500MB/s write speeds in a 2.5-inch enclosure.

(opens in new tab) LG 27GN950-B UltraGear 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799, now $596 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor from LG has a Nano IPS panel with a 1ms response time. The LG 27GN950-B also has G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

Looking for more deals?