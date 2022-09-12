Grab an HP Budget Desktop Gaming PC for Under $700: Real Deals

If you want to pick up a nice little gaming desktop PC, then consider the HP Omen 30L for only $699 (opens in new tab). With a Ryzen 5 5600G (opens in new tab) CPU, and RX 6600XT (opens in new tab) GPU, this computer should be able to play any of the latest games on medium to high settings, and at this low price, it's a great bang for the buck for a pre-built desktop PC.

Looking to build your own PC? We have spotted a great deal on an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for only $112 (opens in new tab), the cheapest we've seen this CPU so far. With the upcoming launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 series, this is fantastic news for bargain hunters as the current range of CPUs receives price reductions.

And if you want a massive monitor that's almost as big as two standard 27-inch monitors side-by-side, then Samsung's CHG90 49-Inch curved monitor reduced to $699 (opens in new tab) could be a great option for you. With a huge 1800R curved QLED screen, it looks very impressive. The monitor boasts a low response time of 1ms and a fast refresh rate of 144Hz, but, the monitor's resolution is only 3840x1080p (FHD), which may not be sharp enough for some.

Keep scrolling down for more great Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 30L Desktop PC: was $1,349, now $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Omen 30L is a stylish-looking desktop PC, with a range of different configurations. This variant (model: GT13-1114) uses an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, and a Radeon RX 6600XT for the graphics. Combined with a decent amount of RAM (16 GB) and a 1TB SSD storage drive, this PC is a nice budget option at this sale price.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $112 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CHG90 49-Inch Curved Monitor: was $999, now $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This curved monitor from Samsung features a 1800R curved QLED screen with a fast response time of 1ms and a 144Hz refresh rate. This screen measures 49-inches, but the resolution is only 3840x1080p.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $49, now $31 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This resin from Elegoo is water washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them. The $31 price is for the 1000-gram bottle.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69, now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular webcams around, the Logitech C920 range is still going strong. This model is on sale with a few bucks knocked off. With a 1080p resolution and 30 frames-per-second capture/broadcast speed, this webcam is ideal for work/school meetings from home.

Looking for more deals?