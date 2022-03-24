Grab an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU for $579: Real Deals

Newegg has the Intel Core i9-12900K for just $579 — which is a great deal for the flagship 12th Gen Alder Lake processor. You can also have a look at our guides and see how the i9-12900K sits on our CPU hierarchy and why it's one of the best CPUs for gaming.

There is also an absolute bargain on the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB which is down to only $22 at Newegg, and if you have a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU already, then this MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi for $219 at Newegg could be a great accompaniment.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $617, now $579 at Newegg with code SSBQ2423

Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! The i9-12900K has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache, and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB: was $90, now $22 at Newegg

The 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro memory comes as a pair of DDR4 8GB RAM modules operating at 3200MHz with timings of 16-18-18-36. Each module has ten individually addressable RGB LEDs which can be controlled using Corsair's iCUE software.

MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi (DDR5): was $249, now $219 at Newegg with code EMCBQ2454

This LGA 1700 socketed Z690 motherboard from MSI supports DDR5 memory up to 128GB with overclocking potential to 6400MHz with compatible RAM. The MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi is also PCIe Gen 5 with four M.2 slots and WiFi 6E.

Gigabyte Aorus 17G YD 17-Inch (RTX 3080): was $2,549, now $1,849 at Newegg with a rebate

This machine comes with a 17-inch 300MHz FHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. This model comes with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Corsair HX Series HX1200 (1200W): was $294, now $204 at Newegg with code UYTREEA and rebate

This fully-modular PSU (model: CP-9020140-NA) from Corsair is an absolute beast with its 1200W power, 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, and 80-PLUS Platinum certification. It is a large PSU so be sure to check it will fit in your case first.

