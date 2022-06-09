Grab the BenQ Mobiuz 32-Inch 4K Monitor for $996: Real Deals

By published

Big screen and big resolution.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

You can get $103 off of the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 32-Inch 4K monitor from Amazon and pay only $996 (opens in new tab) for this high-end UHD screen. This monitor has high color accuracy and a high resolution that is ideal for content creation or even gaming if you have a powerful enough setup. 

Another monitor on the list today is the Monoprice Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS gaming monitor for $249 (opens in new tab). This is a great price for an entry-level gaming monitor in this price bracket.

Have you ever spilled your drink on your keyboard? Then maybe the Z12 (opens in new tab) water-resistant keeb from EVGA may interest you. This keyboard also has RGB backlit lighting and an IP32-rated spill resistance rating that will save you from those mishaps.

More great deals are below, so please keep scrolling. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab)

BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 32-Inch 4K Monitor: was $1,099, now $996 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The BenQ Mobiuz is a high-end display for content creation due to its impressive feature set. With an IPS display 144Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution and extremely high color accuracy of 98% P3, 99% Adobe RGB, FreeSync Premium Pro, and True 10bit Color.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Monitor: was $399, now $249 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)
This 32-inch monitor from Monoprice has a Quad-HD resolution and IPS panel that has an impressive 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $49, now $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The EVGA Z12 boasts a water resistant keyboard with full RGB backlighting and dedicated and programmable macro keys, all customizable with EVGA's "Unleash" software.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: was $699, now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This pre-built desktop from HP comes with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU, AMD Ryzen 3 5300G CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Also included in this offer is a bundled keyboard and mouse.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Crucial 2TB X6 Portable SSD: was $199, now $149 at B&H (opens in new tab)
With a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector and 2TBs of storage and sequential read speeds up to 800 MB/s this portable storage drive is an ideal solution for transporting your data.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for more deals?

Category
Brand
Processor
RAM
Storage Size
Screen Size
Storage Type
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 230 deals
https://t.myvisualiq.net/impression_pixel?r=hawk-cache&et=i&ago=212&ao=803&aca=123513&si=1943169&ci=234568&pi=356748&ad=-4&advt=1943169&chnl=-4&vndr=1481&sz=8336&u=EncryptedId|1943169|&pt=i
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal