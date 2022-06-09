Grab the BenQ Mobiuz 32-Inch 4K Monitor for $996: Real Deals

You can get $103 off of the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 32-Inch 4K monitor from Amazon and pay only $996 (opens in new tab) for this high-end UHD screen. This monitor has high color accuracy and a high resolution that is ideal for content creation or even gaming if you have a powerful enough setup.

Another monitor on the list today is the Monoprice Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS gaming monitor for $249 (opens in new tab). This is a great price for an entry-level gaming monitor in this price bracket.

Have you ever spilled your drink on your keyboard? Then maybe the Z12 (opens in new tab) water-resistant keeb from EVGA may interest you. This keyboard also has RGB backlit lighting and an IP32-rated spill resistance rating that will save you from those mishaps.

(opens in new tab) BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 32-Inch 4K Monitor: was $1,099, now $996 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The BenQ Mobiuz is a high-end display for content creation due to its impressive feature set. With an IPS display 144Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution and extremely high color accuracy of 98% P3, 99% Adobe RGB, FreeSync Premium Pro, and True 10bit Color.

(opens in new tab) Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Monitor: was $399, now $249 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)

This 32-inch monitor from Monoprice has a Quad-HD resolution and IPS panel that has an impressive 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $49, now $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The EVGA Z12 boasts a water resistant keyboard with full RGB backlighting and dedicated and programmable macro keys, all customizable with EVGA's "Unleash" software.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: was $699, now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This pre-built desktop from HP comes with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU, AMD Ryzen 3 5300G CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Also included in this offer is a bundled keyboard and mouse.

(opens in new tab) Crucial 2TB X6 Portable SSD: was $199, now $149 at B&H (opens in new tab)

With a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector and 2TBs of storage and sequential read speeds up to 800 MB/s this portable storage drive is an ideal solution for transporting your data.

