Save $160 on a 2K, 165 Hz HP Gaming Monitor for Cyber Monday

There are some excellent Cyber Monday deals to get if you are shopping for a good gaming or productivity monitor. Case in point --- the HP Omen 27i is now on sale for only $349 at Best Buy, down from its regular MSRP of $509. That's $160 worth of savings that you can use to buy a high-quality gaming headset, or perhaps a tricked-out gaming mouse to go with your system.

We reviewed this 27-inch IPS display last year and were impressed with its excellent image quality and premium gaming performance. This monitor comes with a flat Nano IPS panel that boasts a 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution with a snappy 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate.

With its IPS display, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1440p resolution, this 27-inch display is a great choice for gamers and content creators.

The HP Omen 27i also supports FreeSync and G-Sync, but not HDR. It has one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 2.0, three USB 3.0 ports (1x up, 2x down), and a one-year warranty.

Although it did not get a spot in our best gaming monitors list, our monitor expert Christian Eberle still gave it props for its fast refresh rate and its out-of-the-box color accuracy, saying, "With color for days and premium game performance, the Omen 27i is easily worth its selling price. It’s bright and sharp, and we could play games or watch movies on it for hours. Plus, it excels at workday tasks. The 27i can handle just about anything. If you’re in the market for a premium IPS screen, it’s well worth considering."



After knocking off $160 from the list price, the HP Omen 27i becomes an even more compelling value.

HP Omen 27i Specs Panel Type & Backlight Nano IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh 2560x1440 @ 165Hz, FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible, 48-165 Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 1ms Brightness 350 nits Contrast 1,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 28.5w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions (WxHxD w/base) 24.1 x 15.5-20.5 x 10.1 inches (612 x 394-521 x 257mm) Panel Thickness 2.6 inches (66mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (8mm); Bottom: 0.9 inch (23mm) Weight 17.1 pounds (7.8kg) Warranty 1 year

