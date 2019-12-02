HP Omen Obelisk with RTX 2080 Super Drops 23% For Cyber Monday

One of our favorite gaming desktops, the HP Omen Obelisk, is on sale for Cyber Monday. We like it for its clean design and standardized parts.



This model, with an Intel Core i9-9900K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, is a very powerful option. It's down 23% to $1,649.00 on Amazon.

When we reviewed the Omen Obelisk, we gave it four out of five stars and an editor's choice award for its standardized parts, sleek design and options for high end parts. But ours wasn't even this powerful.



