Grab the Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU for its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

published

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU is on the deals chopping board.

Right now, you can pick up the Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU for its lowest ever price at Newegg, get $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and save on some impressive components.

Other real deals today include getting $100 off the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor — a nice FHD 144Hz panel for affordable high-speed gameplay.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i7-12700KF:  was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code SSBNA422

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code SSBNA422
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy
This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 16GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.

MSI Optix G272: was $259, now $160 at Walmart

MSI Optix G272: was $259, now $160 at Walmart
This is a 27-inch curved monitor from MSI. It has an FHD @144Hz panel. It's usually priced around $259 but you can pick it up today for just $160.

Super Flower Leadex Gold SE 1000W Modular Power Supply: was $239, now $129 at Newegg with code 93XSH89

Super Flower Leadex Gold SE 1000W Modular Power Supply: was $239, now $129 at Newegg with code 93XSH89
This 1000W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $40 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 10-year warranty.

ASRock B550 Phantom motherboard: was $247, now $159 at Newegg

ASRock B550 Phantom motherboard: was $247, now $159 at Newegg
ASRock's AMD Ryzen CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 4x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and one M.2 socket — all in an affordable package.

Looking for more deals?

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
