Grab the Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU for its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

Right now, you can pick up the Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU for its lowest ever price at Newegg, get $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and save on some impressive components.

Other real deals today include getting $100 off the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor — a nice FHD 144Hz panel for affordable high-speed gameplay.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code SSBNA422

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy

This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 16GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.

MSI Optix G272: was $259, now $160 at Walmart

This is a 27-inch curved monitor from MSI. It has an FHD @144Hz panel. It's usually priced around $259 but you can pick it up today for just $160.

Super Flower Leadex Gold SE 1000W Modular Power Supply: was $239, now $129 at Newegg with code 93XSH89

This 1000W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $40 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 10-year warranty.

ASRock B550 Phantom motherboard: was $247, now $159 at Newegg

ASRock's AMD Ryzen CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 4x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and one M.2 socket — all in an affordable package.

Looking for more deals?