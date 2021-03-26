Intel CPU deals: 10th Gen Core Processors see Huge Price cuts

As Intel begins to take pre-orders on its 11th gen Rocket Lake CPUs , the company is building on its recent efforts to cut prices on its 10th generation processors amid Ryzen shortages .

Now, the deals have gotten even more tempting across multiple retailers. So, if you’re shopping for a CPU deal and don’t need the latest, best CPUs, these are great offers to snap up.

Intel Core i5-10600K

Was $319, now starting from $189 across Micro Center | Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon

We’re big fans of this chip, handing it our Editor’s Choice award in our Intel Core i5-10600K review.

With a base clock of 4.1GHz and a boost of 4.8GHz that offers plenty of performance for those who just want to plug-in and go, with plenty of overclocking headroom making this as powerful as processors hundreds of dollars more expensive, this is the budget champ with real bang for buck. Plus, to get an extra $15 off the price at Newegg, use the code 39PCMDNS36D.

Intel Core i7-10700K

Was $549, now starting from $249 across Micro Center | Amazon | Newegg

This is Intel Core i9 gaming performance at an i7 price, as you can read about in our four-star Intel Core i7-10700K review .

Ranking highly amongst far higher-priced processors in our 3DMark and and various game frame rate tests, this is a good go-to for anyone who wants great gaming performance without the big price tag.

Intel Core i9-10900K

Was $699, now starting from $399 across Micro Center | Amazon | Newegg

This ten-core 20-thread beast ranks high as one of the fastest gaming processors on the market, which we gave a decent rating in our Intel Core i9-10900 review . All of this comes at a seriously good price.