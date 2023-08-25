Intel Gamer Days 2023 Deals

Intel's Gamer Days event continues... and today we have a selection of deals that feature qualifying Intel parts. As well as reductions on laptops containing Intel CPUs, there are also discounts on Intel CPUs and GPUs, plus, you can also get two free computer games (Nightingale, and Assassins Creed: Mirage) with qualifying purchases of 12th or 13th Gen Intel laptops.

This Asus TUF 15 gaming laptop is reduced to $999 at Best Buy and features not only an Intel 12th Generation Core i7-12700H CPU but also a powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU to play all the latest games with plenty of power to pump up the graphics.

Acer's Predator Helios 16 features a large 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution panel with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC enabled display. You can grab the Acer Predator Helios 16 currently for $1,399 on Amazon. Powered by an RTX 4060 GPU and 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is priced at $1,569 in this sales event with both an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and RTX 4070 GPU on board. This is a powerful laptop that like our previous laptop has a QHD display and plenty of oomph to plow through the latest AAA titles.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus TUF 15 (RTX 4070): now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,399)

A gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM working alongside an Intel 12th Generation Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs of this laptop include a 15.6-inch FHD screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 16 (RTX 4060): now $1,399 at Amazon (was $1,649)

Using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU the Acer Predator Helios 16 also features a large 16-inch 2560 x 1600 panel with 165Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC enabled display. Other hardware specs include 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 M.2 SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Model - 16IRX8): now $1,569 at B&H Photo (was $2,069)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

MSI Cyborg (RTX 4050): now $699 at Best Buy (was $999)

Specs of this model MSI Cyborg gaming laptop include an Intel 12th Generation Core i5-12450H CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card: now $309 at Newegg (was $399)

With a 2.2 GHz clock speed that can boost to 2.4 GHz, the Intel Arc A770 has the power to play the latest games, and with its 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it offers some longevity as newer RAM-hungry titles are released. Use code VGAEXCAA888 for a $10 discount.

