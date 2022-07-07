Intel’s Core i9-12900K Is Available at Its Lowest Price of $539: Real Deals

Regardless of the upcoming deals extravaganzas from Amazon and other retailers, some sellers are diving out ahead and still offering reductions on some of the best tech products available. Today, we see the Intel flagship Core i9-12900K drop down to its lowest price of $539 (opens in new tab) at Newegg with code FTPBU537 used at checkout. We reviewed the 12900K (opens in new tab) and gave it an Editors Choice award for its exceptional gaming and multi-threaded performance.

When it comes to MMO mice, there isn't a massive amount of options for mice tailored for games that require a multitude of buttons for spells and macros. It's nice to see that one of the more recent entries into this genre has received a discount. The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Mouse is now $109 (opens in new tab) - bringing it more in line with its competition at this price point.

Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2 Keyboard with low-profile keys is reduced to $99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Featuring Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches, this keyboard offers less travel distance on key presses for those super competitive gamers who require every edge.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900K: was $617, now $539 with code FTPBU537 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale. This CPU has 8 performance cores (P-cores) and 8 efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Mouse: was $149, now $1090 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This MMO-inspired mouse from SteelSeries sports a futuristic-looking design with cut-outs in the plastic to drastically reduce the weight of the mouse to only 89grams. The mouse features 18 programmable buttons with 12 of those buttons being the side panel, and also a tilt-click scroll wheel for extra options regarding shortcuts, abilities and macros. Hardware-wise, the Aerox 9 includes an 18K CPI sensor and a battery life of up to 180 hours.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $249 with code FTPBU8559 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (Ryzen 5, RTX 3060): was $1,450, now $1,273 at Dell (opens in new tab)

If you're after an affordable, attractive low-end gaming laptop, this model sports a capable AMD Ryzen 5 5800H CPU and an RTX 3060. You'll have to keep settings fairly low in some games if you want to game close to the 15-inch screen's 165 Hz refresh. But for esports and AAA titles around 60 fps, this laptop should deliver a solid experience.

