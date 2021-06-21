This 34-Inch WQHD 144 Hz Lenovo Monitor Is Just $335 for Prime Day

Close your eyes for a few seconds and thinking about a typical budget gaming monitor. Chances are, you little monitor daydream didn't include a 34-inch curved ultrawide panel with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate VA panel (for great contrast) and FreeSync.

But that's what Lenovo's G34w-10 brings to the table, for a surprisingly affordable price of just $335 for Prime Day. That's $100 off its recent price. And while the monitor often fluctuates between around $460 and $375, today's price is slightly cheaper than any previous price we could find via CamelCamelCamel .



Aside from the above features, the G34w-10 has slim bezels on three of its four sides, which should help -- along with its 1500R curve and deep blacks thanks to the VA panel -- the monitor deliver a seriously immersive gaming experience. FreeSync should also keep screen tearing at bay for those with AMD GPUs. You could also try using variable refresh with an Nvidia graphics card with this monitor, but some who have tried didn't seem happy with the results.



A couple other nice features of the Lenovo G34w-10, given its budget-friendly pricing: The stand features both height and tilt adjustment, and the brightness rating is a solid 350 cd/m2. Don't expect to enjoy HDR content here, but it should be a bit brighter than many budget panels in this price range. If you're after a monitor with higher-end gaming features at a budget friendly price, this might be your best option at today's low price.

