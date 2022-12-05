Lenovo's 12th Gen Legion 5i With RTX 3060 Graphics Drops to $1,099: Real Deals

The biggest sales event of the year has just passed by, but there is no time to mourn Black Friday, as we're already in the build-up to the festive holiday season. With more bargains to be had on your favorite tech brands, and some of the best peripherals on the market.

The first of the Lenovo offerings - the Legion 5i Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,099 at B&H (opens in new tab) and comes with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU. With these hardware specs and at this price, the Legion 5i is a competitor for the best gaming laptop under $1,500 (opens in new tab).

The second Lenovo laptop in our deals sights today is another Legion model, the Legion 5. With a matching screen size and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, this model comes with an AMD 5600H CPU, but unfortunately only 8GB of RAM. You can pick up this Lenovo Legion 5 for $899 from Amazon (opens in new tab).

Last but not least we have a great little 65% keyboard from Asus. The RoG Falchion NX is only $89 on Amazon (opens in new tab) at the moment. It sports unique side-mounted touch controls and wireless connectivity. See our review of the Falchion (opens in new tab) for more details.

More deals on great peripherals can be found below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (12700H/RTX 3060): was $1,729, now $1,099 at B&H (opens in new tab)

With a 15.6" FHD IPS screen and a refresh rate of 165Hz, the Legion 5i Gaming Laptop from Lenovo can handle all of the latest games with ease. This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H 14-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and powerful NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (5600H/RTX 3060): was $1,149, now $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This model of the Legion 5 from Lenovo comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe TLC SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The 15.6" FHD screen puts out a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth frame rate when playing games.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This small 65% wireless RGB gaming keyboard features blue clicky switches and durable PBT doubleshot keycaps, with a unique touch panel on the side.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G PRO TKL League of Legends Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $129, now $88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This compact TKL keyboard from Logitech features durable GX Brown tactile switches for smooth responsive gaming. The keyboard itself comes in League of Legends colors and can match-up with other "LoL" Logitech peripherals.

Looking for more deals?