Get LG's Feature-Packed 144Hz Monitor for $100 Off

As new screen technology, like 4K and higher resolutions, continues pushing the envelope, 1080p monitors are becoming cheaper. Sure, there are sharper resolutions for gaming, but that doesn't mean FHD screens can't share in some of the same features that mark the best gaming monitors. The LG 27GL650F-B, an FHD, 144Hz monitor with G-Sync and HDR support, for instance, is just $246.99 (down from $349.99) on Amazon right now.



The LG 27GL650F-B is a 27-inch monitor with both G-Sync and FreeSync . It's an IPS display, which LG says has an average 400 nits brightness. There's also a 5ms response time (don’t be fooled by the 1ms MBR advertising -- that’s am LG-specific term that refers to fairly standard anti-ghosting tech), and connects over either its 2 HDMI ports or one DisplayPort connection.



LG 27GL650F-B : was $349.99, now $246.99 at Amazon

The LG 27GL650F-B is a 27-inch FHD monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, FreeSync, HDR10 support and an IPS display. It connects over both HDMI and DisplayPort.

View Deal

These are all coveted features in this price range. Whether your rig can’t handle more than FHD well or you just haven't bought into 1440p or the best 4K gaming monitors yet, this is a great option for 1080p gaming.