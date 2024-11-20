Black Friday Monitor Deals Live 2024: Best Sales on Displays, Updated All Day

Although Black Friday isn't until Friday, November 29, that hasn’t stopped the monitor deals from appearing earlier. This year prices have been dropping since the start of November with some great sales on our favorite gaming displays.

We’ve spotted amazing Black Friday deals on the best monitors from retailers such as Amazon, Samsung, LG, Dell, Newegg, and others. Having had the chance to review many of these screens, we can add links to our reviews or provide testing data for those monitors that we’ve been able to benchmark.

Whether you're looking for a wide-screen display with great color depth, a 4K panel with sharp images or a high-refresh rate banger that hits 400 or 500 Hz, Black Friday 2024 is your time to save. We're tracking all the best monitor deals below and live blogging them through the day to help you take advantage of these bargains before they're gone.

Our Favorite Gaming Monitors Deals

Alienware AW2524HF 500Hz Gaming Monitor: now $449 at Dell (was $599)

This super-high refresh rate monitor can display up to a 500Hz refresh rate in games that can support it, and of course, if you have a graphics card capable of pumping those numbers. The Alienware AW2524HF has a 25-inch IPS panel with a 1920 × 1080 (FHD) pixel resolution. This monitor is marketed toward serious esports players who prefer the faster frames in games like Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and Valorant.

Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED, 360 Hz Monitor: now $699 at Dell (was $899)

One of our favorite OLED gaming monitors, the AW2725DF has a QHD (2560 x 1440) pixel resolution, 360 Hz refresh rate, and a luscious QD-OLED panel. It also fills 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for superb color accuracy in your favorite game titles.

Our Favorite Productivity Monitor Deals