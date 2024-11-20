Black Friday Monitor Deals Live 2024: Best Sales on Displays, Updated All Day
We're blogging the top deals on gaming and productivity monitors this Black Friday season.
Although Black Friday isn't until Friday, November 29, that hasn’t stopped the monitor deals from appearing earlier. This year prices have been dropping since the start of November with some great sales on our favorite gaming displays.
We’ve spotted amazing Black Friday deals on the best monitors from retailers such as Amazon, Samsung, LG, Dell, Newegg, and others. Having had the chance to review many of these screens, we can add links to our reviews or provide testing data for those monitors that we’ve been able to benchmark.
Whether you're looking for a wide-screen display with great color depth, a 4K panel with sharp images or a high-refresh rate banger that hits 400 or 500 Hz, Black Friday 2024 is your time to save. We're tracking all the best monitor deals below and live blogging them through the day to help you take advantage of these bargains before they're gone.
Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is now $999 @ Amazon (was $1,599)
- Alienware AW2524HF 500Hz Gaming Monitor now $449 @ Dell (was $599)
- Save $300 on a new 4K OLED gaming monitor @ Dell
- The best Black Friday monitor deals @ Amazon
- Up to $300 off gaming monitors @ Newegg
- Save $1200 on OLED gaming monitors @ Samsung
- Grab $500 off OLED Ultragear monitors @ LG
Our Favorite Gaming Monitors Deals
Alienware AW2524HF 500Hz Gaming Monitor: now $449 at Dell (was $599)
This super-high refresh rate monitor can display up to a 500Hz refresh rate in games that can support it, and of course, if you have a graphics card capable of pumping those numbers.
The Alienware AW2524HF has a 25-inch IPS panel with a 1920 × 1080 (FHD) pixel resolution. This monitor is marketed toward serious esports players who prefer the faster frames in games like Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and Valorant.
Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED, 360 Hz Monitor: now $699 at Dell (was $899)
One of our favorite OLED gaming monitors, the AW2725DF has a QHD (2560 x 1440) pixel resolution, 360 Hz refresh rate, and a luscious QD-OLED panel. It also fills 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for superb color accuracy in your favorite game titles.
Our Favorite Productivity Monitor Deals
Dell Ultrasharp U4025QW 5K Curved Monitor: now $1,799 at Dell (was $1,919)
A large 40-inch productivity monitor from Dell that features plenty of screen real estate combined with a crisp high-resolution 5120 x 2160 pixel (WUHD) display. The monitor is curved with a 2500R curvature ratio on an IPS panel with color accuracy at DCI-P3 99%, Display P3 99%, sRGB 100%, and BT.709 100%.
The monitor also features a 120Hz refresh rate, ambient light sensors, reduced blue-light emissions with ComfortView Plus, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio.
Live Black Friday Monitor Deals Updates
Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor Deal
One of our favorite OLED gaming monitors, the Alienware AW2725DF picked up 5 stars when we had the chance to review and benchmark this fantastic monitor. This resulted in the monitor also receiving one of our coveted Editor’s Choice awards for being a standout example of a great product.
The Alienware AW2725DF has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution (111PPI), a phenomenally fast 360 Hz refresh rate, and a rich QD-OLED panel that enables It to fill 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for amazing contrasting blacks and eye-popping colors.
This is a superb gaming monitor pick for the hardcore gamer who wants esports-levels of performance, matched with the latest OLED tech to help bring your games and media to life on your screen.
When we reviewed the Alienware AW2725DF we were impressed by the speed of the monitor, first with its 360Hz refresh rate and secondly, the 0.03ms response time which delivers perfect motion resolution without needing strobing or overdrive. The picture is stunning, with a larger color gamut than other OLED monitors we’ve reviewed. The AW2725DF doesn't include internal speakers or an analog headphone jack, but these aren’t really deal breakers in the scheme of things.
Currently, you can pick up the Alienware AW2725DF at Dell for $699, a savings of $200 on the usual MSRP price of $899. As for all of these Black Friday deals, we aren’t sure how long they will last or the availability of stock.