Black Friday SSD and Storage Deals Live: Best Sales on Internal and External Drives
Find solid-state and spinning savings with these great Black Friday deals.
Forget the fact that Black Friday is officially known as November 29 in 2024, because "Black Friday," the deal-a-palooza is already underway right now. And this is one of the best times of the year to find significant savings on SSDs and external storage drives. The Black Friday 2024 SSD deals are here and they could change your computing life.
The nice thing about storage devices -- whether it's a new boot drive for your laptop, a second internal SSD for your desktop or a small USB Flash drive you can use to keep files in your pocket -- is that you always need more of them. If you have a 1TB drive, going to 2TB helps and, if you have a 2TB, moving up to 4TB is a major improvement. And there's also the opportunity to get faster internal drives that speed up your application open times or external ones that connect via 10, 20 or 40 Gbps ports.
On this Black Friday SSD deals live blog, we're tracking all the best and latest deals of all kinds, throughout the holiday shopping season. If it's cheap, it holds your data and it's actually worth your money, we'll be highlighting it here, with updates many times per day.
Black Friday SSD Deals: Quick Links
- Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for $269 @Amazon
- WD Black SN850X 2TB for $124 @Amazon
- WD Black SN850P 8TB for $599 @Amazon
- Newegg: up to 43% off SSDs
- Amazon: Save up to 27% on Crucial SSDs
- Best Buy: Up to $100 off SSDs
- Best Buy: Up to $180 off hard drives
Our Favorite SSD and Storage Deals
Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $269 at Amazon (was $464)
The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.
WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Amazon (was $179)
2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.
Silicon Power UD90 (2TB) SSD: now $92 at Newegg (was $119)
This SSD is suitable for casual and gaming use with impressively high speeds capping out at 5000 / 4800 Mbps. It uses an NVMe Gen 4 interface and has a 2TB storage capacity.
Live Black Friday SSD Deal Updates
8TB of Speedy SSD at an Epic Low Price
For most people, even a 4TB SSD seems luxurious. But, if you need more storage and you don't want (or aren't able to) combined multiple drives in the same system, an 8TB drive is ideal. There aren't many 8TB drives on the market, but WD Black's SN850X is available in this spacious capacity and its now on sale for just $549 at Amazon, reduced from $694.
WD_Black SN850X 8TB: now $549 at Amazon (was $879)
A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD_Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. With a TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.
The SN850X 8TB is a PCIe Gen 4 drive that's rated for 7,200 MB/s sequential reads, 6,600 MB/s and 1.2 million IOPS for read and write. It has a five year warranty and write endurance of 4,800 TBW (terabytes written).
|Product
|8TB
|Pricing
|$549.99
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280 DS
|Interface / Protocol
|PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4
|Controller
|Proprietary (Triton MP16+ B2)
|DRAM
|DDR4
|Flash Memory
|Kioxia 162-Layer TLC (BiCS6)
|Sequential Read
|7,200 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|6,600 MB/s
|Random Read
|1,200K IOPS
|Random Write
|1,200K IOPS
|Security
|TCG OPAL 2.01
|Endurance (TBW)
|4,800TB
|Part Number | w/HS
|WDS800T2X0E WDS200TXHE
|PS5-Compatible HS
|Yes
|Dimensions w/HS
|80mm (L) x 24.46mm (W) x 10.31mm (H)
|Warranty
|5-Year
The WD Black SN850X is also the fastest 8TB drive we've tested, easily outpacing competitors on both latency and bandwidth tests.
In short, this is a high-performing, high-capacity drive at an epic low price.