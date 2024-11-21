Black Friday SSD and Storage Deals Live: Best Sales on Internal and External Drives

Forget the fact that Black Friday is officially known as November 29 in 2024, because "Black Friday," the deal-a-palooza is already underway right now. And this is one of the best times of the year to find significant savings on SSDs and external storage drives. The Black Friday 2024 SSD deals are here and they could change your computing life.

The nice thing about storage devices -- whether it's a new boot drive for your laptop, a second internal SSD for your desktop or a small USB Flash drive you can use to keep files in your pocket -- is that you always need more of them. If you have a 1TB drive, going to 2TB helps and, if you have a 2TB, moving up to 4TB is a major improvement. And there's also the opportunity to get faster internal drives that speed up your application open times or external ones that connect via 10, 20 or 40 Gbps ports.

On this Black Friday SSD deals live blog, we're tracking all the best and latest deals of all kinds, throughout the holiday shopping season. If it's cheap, it holds your data and it's actually worth your money, we'll be highlighting it here, with updates many times per day.

Our Favorite SSD and Storage Deals

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $269 at Amazon (was $464)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Amazon (was $179)

2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.