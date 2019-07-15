Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse Now 60% Off

Prime Day is here and as part of the Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for $39.99. That’s good for 60% off the $99.99 MSRP, shattering its all time Amazon low. 

The MX Master 2S features cross computer control, connectivity with up to three computers and speed adaptive scrolling. This mouse is for enthusiast-level productivity and could even be used in gaming in a pinch. 

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best PC hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDsCPUsGPUs and gaming laptops

About the author
Sarah Lord
