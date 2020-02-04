Logitech's MX Master 3, the Best Productivity Mouse, Is Cheaper Than Ever

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're in the market for a new mouse, our favorite productivity mouse (and one that one of Tom's Hardware's Senior Editors swears by for getting work done) is seeing its best tech deal ever. The Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse usually sells for $100 but is now available for $75 via Lenovo.

This isn't a gaming mouse, but rather a general-purpose mouse fit for enthusiasts, creative professionals and demanding users. In our Logitech MX Master 3 review, we gushed over the scroll wheel being one of the best we've ever used. It allows for long, fast scrolling or line-by-line scrolls and has an unprecedented smooth and speedy feel.

Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse: was $100, now $75 @ Lenovo

This is our favorite mouse for productivity. The wireless mouse can easily swap between 3 PCs using a button on its underside and features a number of buttons that can be programmed to different functions depending on the software. It also features one of the best scroll wheels ever. Get it now for its lowest price yet.

The mouse uses a laser sensor that can track at up to 4,000 DPI and uses Darkfield technology, meaning it will work on (slightly dirty) glass too. Charging happens through a USB Type-C cable (thanks to Logitech for making that switch), and a full change is supposed to last up to 70 days. If you're pressed for time, 1 minute of charge should last you 3 hours, or you can use it with the charger plugged in.

Thanks to multiple connectivity options through Logitech Flow, you'll be able to connect the mouse to up to three computers at once, switching between them seamlessly. The Logitech MX Keys also supports this and is one of the better keyboards to pair with the MX Master 3 if this feature is important to you. Additionally, the MX Master 3's buttons can be programmed to offer different functions depending on the software. For ultimate productivity, you can't go wrong here, especially at this price.