More AMD RX 6950XT Price Drops as the XFX Speedster Merc 319 Falls to $699: Real Deals

Great news for gamers as some of the most powerful graphics cards start to come down in price. Last-generation AMD halo cards like the 6900 XT and 6950 XT have commanded high prices around the $1000 mark, and now, thanks to the new 7000-series and Nvidia 40-series cards coming onto the market, the prices of last-gen cards are dropping to more affordable prices. If you take a look at our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab) and best GPUs for gaming (opens in new tab), you can see how cards compare and performance data.

The XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming GPU is now $699 (opens in new tab) thanks to promo code SSCNA826 at Newegg, making it the cheapest this particular card has been.

Also, the ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT is back in stock at $699 (opens in new tab) after briefly selling out after its previous price drop.

Spotted today we have the cheapest available Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti - the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for $799 (opens in new tab) from B&H Photo. We reviewed the RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab), and you can see our results and thoughts on this card compared to its competition.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming: now $699 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. Save $30 with promo code SSCNA826.

(opens in new tab) ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT: now $699 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1099)

One of the least expensive RX 6950 XT cards around currently, this card features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 2,495 MHz boost clock. Cooling is provided by a triple-fan setup.

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: now $799 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Board partner Zotac has this version of the 4070 Ti with the latest Ada Lovelace architecture running 7680 Cuda cores that are boostable to 2610MHz. The included VRAM is 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-Bit memory interface. Connections on the front panel include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a.

(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB SSD: now $179 at B&H (opens in new tab) Photo with coupon applied (was $199)

This 2TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers up to 7.1GB/s of read and 6.6 GB/s of write throughput and is now on sale at this low price - thanks to a $20 coupon.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 7 (Brown Switch): now $103 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $159)

The full-sized Apex 7 mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries comes with an OLED display and Brown switches. The keyboard also features full RGB backlighting and a detachable wrist rest.

