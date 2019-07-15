MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC Now $254.99

by

Newegg is getting into the Prime Day action with a GPU deals. Right now the the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor OC for $254.99 with a $15 rebate and using the code FANTECH52 At checkout.

The MSI GeForce 1660 Ti Armor OC features 6GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost up to 1860 MHz and uses MSI’s Armor cooling design. 

In our review of the MSI GeForce 1660 Ti OC 6GB, we praised the CPU’s lower operating temperatures, slower fans and aggressive clock rates. However, we didn’t see a ton of real world performance while overclocking, and it’s important to note that the extra long heat sink takes up a lot of room in your rig. But if you are looking for a mid-range GPU, this could be a deal for you.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssdscpusgpus, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Sarah Lord
Read more
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • DMAN999
    That's a good price on a Great GPU.
    I have that same card and I love it and I paid $299 for mine.
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Dueling CPU Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Intel Core i7-9700K Hit All-Time Lows
  2. Big-Screen IPS 1440P ViewSonic Monitor Drops to $196
  3. Microsoft Surface Book 2 $300 Off with Free Surface Headphones
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.