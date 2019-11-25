Trending

MSI GL65 15.6" Core i7 512 GB Laptop 22% Off on Newegg

By Deal 

A great gaming laptop bundled with a few extra goodies.

(Image credit: MSI)

The Black Friday shopping season always takes the tech world by storm—this year is no exception. This MSI GL65 deal is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've come across. Not only do you get a top-of-the-line gaming rig, but it also comes with a couple of bonus gifts to match.

MSI GL65 15.6" Core i7 512 GB Laptop: was $1149, now $799
This laptop uses a Core i7 CPU, has 8 GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 512 GB of internal storage. For a limited time, this laptop comes with an MSI backpack and headset (valued at $250).View Deal

SpecMSI GL65 9SDK-034
ModelGL65 9SDK-034
CPUIntel Core i7 9th Gen
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
RAM6 GB
Screen size15.6"
Resolution1920 x 1080
Dimensions14.08" x 9.76" x 1.08"
Video Output1 HDMI , 1 Mini DisplayPort
USB Ports3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

If you're after a gaming laptop, this machine is a great option. The GTX 1660 Ti and Core I7 chip are more than ready to handle the most popular PC titles. This setup is also ideal for anyone working with media editing software like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere.

This laptop usually retails in the $1100+ ballpark—but you can pick one up right now on Newegg for $799. The deal includes a limited offer with two gifts—an MSI backpack designed to fit this laptop and an MSI gaming Headset (a combined value of $250). Check out more gaming laptop deals on our Black Friday tech deals page.