MSI GL65 15.6" Core i7 512 GB Laptop 22% Off on Newegg

The Black Friday shopping season always takes the tech world by storm—this year is no exception. This MSI GL65 deal is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've come across. Not only do you get a top-of-the-line gaming rig, but it also comes with a couple of bonus gifts to match.

MSI GL65 15.6" Core i7 512 GB Laptop: was $1149, now $799

This laptop uses a Core i7 CPU, has 8 GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 512 GB of internal storage. For a limited time, this laptop comes with an MSI backpack and headset (valued at $250).View Deal

Spec MSI GL65 9SDK-034 Model GL65 9SDK-034 CPU Intel Core i7 9th Gen GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti RAM 6 GB Screen size 15.6" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Dimensions 14.08" x 9.76" x 1.08" Video Output 1 HDMI , 1 Mini DisplayPort USB Ports 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

If you're after a gaming laptop, this machine is a great option. The GTX 1660 Ti and Core I7 chip are more than ready to handle the most popular PC titles. This setup is also ideal for anyone working with media editing software like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere.