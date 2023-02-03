Alleged Nvidia AD106 and AD107 GPU Pics, Specs, Die Sizes Revealed

By Anton Shilov
published

Details about GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, and RTX 4070 for laptops revealed.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Moore's Law Is Dead)

Newly revealed pictures and specifications of Nvidia's upcoming AD106 and AD107 graphics processors have been uncovered. Destined for the company's upcoming GeForce RTX 40-series solutions for desktops and laptops, they are small but may offer mighty performance. 

This week Moore's Law Is Dead (YouTube) obtained images of Nvidia's upcoming AD106 and AD107 GPUs, while TechPowerUp published detailed specifications, including die sizes and transistor counts. Nvidia's AD106 and AD107 chips essentially flesh out the company's Ada Lovelace family and complement already-known AD102, AD103, and AD104 graphics processors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nvidia Ada Specifications vs. Ampere
GPURTX 4080 LaptopRTX 4070 LaptopRTX 4060 LaptopRTX 4050 Laptop
ArchitectureAD104AD106AD107AD107
Process TechnologyTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Transistors (Billion)35.8???
Die size (mm^2)294.5190146146
Streaming Multiprocessors60362420
GPU Cores (Shaders)7680460830722560
Tensor Cores2401449680
Ray Tracing Cores60362420
TMUs2401449680
ROPs80483232
L2 Cache (MB)48323212
Memory Interface (bit)19212812896
Memory Speed (GT/s)21161616

Regarding die sizes, all Ada Lovelace GPUs are smaller than their Ampere counterparts. This is expected, as Nvidia's latest graphics processors are made on TSMC's 4N (4nm-class) fabrication technology, whereas its previous-generation chips use Samsung's 8LPP (8nm-class node that derives from a 10nm-class tech). So, on the one hand, small die sizes cut costs, which is essential. But, on the other hand, it gets trickier for chip designers to squeeze in all necessary interfaces (such as memory and display outputs) while hitting the performance targets they need.  

Since TSMC charges more for chips produced on 4N technology than Samsung charges for GPUs made using its 8LPP node (which is in line with industrial trends), we can only guess whether smaller Ada Lovelace GPUs are cheaper to produce than bigger Ampere GPUs. Yet, as yields go up, the costs of GeForce RTX 40-series processors will inevitably decrease. 

When Nvidia introduced its GeForce RTX 40-series laptop graphics processors early this year, it said that entry-level AD107 and mid-range AD106 mobile Ada Lovelace GPUs would find their places in laptops that start at $999 and $1,500, respectively. A $999 gaming notebook with a discrete GeForce RTX 40 GPU sounds compelling, but the question is what else such a machine offers and how widespread such laptops will be. 

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    Good to see the full specifications! I'm concerned there's going to be a performance regression given the reduction in CUDA cores and memory interface. Some early leaks are showing RTX 3070, 3060, and 3050 chips outperforming RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 chips, respectively. I don't see how Nvidia could justify another price increase when generational performance declines.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    bigdragon said:
    I don't see how Nvidia could justify another price increase when generational performance declines.
    Easy: "because we can."

    Not like AMD and Intel are a credible threat to Nvidia's stranglehold on the graphics market yet.
    Reply