Only $59 for the Superfast 1TB WD_Black SN850X SSD: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

One of the best SSDs dips to only $59 ahead of the summer sales.

It's not even the summer sales period, yet we're seeing some amazing deals ahead of massive events such as Amazon's Prime Day. A great deal for today sees the 1TB WD_Black SN850X hit the low price of $59. This is a superfast Gen 4.0 SSD that provides transfer speeds up to 7300/6300Mbps read/write. See our review of the WD_Black SN850X for more information.

A prebuilt gaming PC with one of our favorite budget gaming CPUs and a popular gaming GPU sees Monoprice cut the price of the Skytech Shiva II gaming PC to only $799.  Contained in the Shiva II are an Intel Core i5 12400F processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which is a good combination for the majority of currently released games. 

A gaming laptop with some of the most powerful hardware currently available inside has a nice discount. The Acer Predator Helios 16-inch gaming laptop is now $1,699 after having $200 knocked off of the price. The Predator Helios has an RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU powering its 240Hz display.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

1TB WD_Black SN850X: now $59 at Newegg

1TB WD_Black SN850X: now $59 at Newegg (was $80)
The 1TB WD_Black SN850X has an M.2 2280 form factor and is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300/6300 Mbps.

Skytech Shiva II Gaming PC: now $799 at Monoprice

Skytech Shiva II Gaming PC: now $799 at Monoprice (was $1,199)
A pre-built gaming PC that packs an Intel Core i5 12400F processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. 

Acer Predator Helios 16: now $1,699 at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 16: now $1,699 at Amazon (was $1,899)
This beefy gaming laptop packs the latest hardware which includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All these components bring games to life on its 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display that sports a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-SYNC tech.

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD:  now $168 at Amazon

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD: now $168 at Amazon (was $206)
When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value SSD, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing. 

Asus VivoBook Pro 15X: now $1,385 at Amazon

Asus VivoBook Pro 15X: now $1,385 at Amazon (was $1,799)
The Asus VivoBook Pro 15X comes with a 144Hz, 15.6-inch FHD screen powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.