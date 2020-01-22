Chassis Upgrade Time? The Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass Is on Sale in the UK With 15% Off

(Image credit: Phanteks)

Are you ready to move to the world of ITX? Well if you are, we may have the perfect deal for you. The Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass in white, is available now for just £70, that’s £15 off its average retail price, and it’s well worth a look for anyone toying with the idea of migrating their form factor to the world of the super-small.

The Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass is a slight evolution on the original Evolv ITX. In fact the only major difference stems from the inclusion of a (you guessed it) tempered glass side panel, compared to the acrylic variant that the original flaunted. That said, its predecessor hardly skimped on the luxury or features when it came to the design, especially as it was based on the award winning Phanteks Evolv ATX.

With compatibility for a 240mm radiator in the front, or a 280mm radiator in the roof, many a liquid-cooled PC has been built inside of its sultry and small frame. The Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass also features an intuitive pump mounting mechanism, and GPU power cover as well situated at the front of the case with Phanteks branding, which you can of course remove. There’s rubber cable grommets, a cutout in the PSU cover to show off your power supply’s style, (or RGB if you’ve gone the Asus RoG Thor route), a bevy of dust filters, a removable sliding radiator bracket in the roof, to make AIO/radiator installation ever so much easier, and even support for two 3.5-inch drives, and one 2.5-inch drive.

Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass - White: Was £83, now £70

For the ITX enthusiast, this case balances performance, cost and luxury in a small yet impressive package, and at £70 the Evolv ITX Glass is the perfect choice for anyone looking to ditch that full-sized tower. View Deal

Airflow is a little limited, but not entirely restrictive as there’s cutouts/ventilation running along the sides of both the top and the front panel, and there’s some subtle lighting baked in the front too, although no RGB solutions. As for build materials, the internal frame is steel, however the external panels are a combination of powder-coated steel and plastic. Phanteks has done a really good job of colour matching between the two types of material as well, something which is notoriously difficult when designing a case as paint dries differently on metal than it does on plastic.

Specifications

Form Factor SFF ITX Chassis Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Colours Available White (Black/Red not on offer) 3.5-inch Drive Support 2 2.5-inch Drive Support 1 Radiator Support 280mm roof, 240mm front, 140mm rear Fan Support 2x 120/140mm front, 2x 120/140mm roof, 1x 120/140mm rear Dimensions 230 x 375 x 395 mm (W x H x D) Graphics Card Clearance 330mm (2 slot cards only) CPU Tower Clearance 200mm

Moving to ITX?

Honestly? If you're worried about downsizing, it’s not that bad. ITX has always held a special place in my heart as that unloved form factor that doesn’t really get enough credit. Yes sometimes big is better (check out our 4K Gaming PC for true ATX gluttony), but not always. And in this modern era of custom PC building, the likelihood is you are only running one graphics card, an M.2 PCIe SSD, and maybe a 2.5-inch drive. As for motherboard support. Outside of the big workstation chips (here’s looking at you Threadripper), you can find ITX motherboards in both Intel and AMD flavours, at varying price points, so again what’s the worry?

Theoretically, you could throw in a 16 Core Ryzen 9 3950X, 64GB of DDR4, 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and an Nvidia RTX Titan, cool the lot efficiently, and still have space for additional drives in the rear of this case. Yeah ok, so if you rely on add-in cards, sound cards (although we’d recommend you move to an external DAC if you’re running one of these), networking or RAID cards you’re obviously going to come up against a wall, but there are so many workarounds to that.

Ultimately for £70, the Phanteks Evolv ITX Glass is one of our favourite ITX cases, and this is a fantastic deal on a mature, sophisticated chassis with all the features you could want for your next small form factor build.