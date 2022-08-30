Pick up a Razer Mouse, Headset, Keyboard and Mouse Pad for Just $40: Real Deals

It's all looking a little Razer green in the Real Deals today, and that's because we have some excellent discounts on some of their most popular PC peripherals, including a Razer Power Up Gaming bundle deal for $40 (opens in new tab) - meaning you only pay $10 for each of the four products included in this deal. You would be hard-pressed to find a better bargain if you're looking to get some new bits for your gaming setup.

A very popular mouse for FPS-style games in the vein of Counter-Strike or Valorant, the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro for only $59 (opens in new tab) is an accurate and reliable partner for helping you to come out on top whilst also still being a comfortable everyday mouse.

Razer's Kraken Ultimate gaming headset is down to $54 (opens in new tab), this is one of Razer's premium wired headsets, and features gel ear cushions and audio that has been THX certified.

There are more great deals below, so scroll down to check them out.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $95, now $40 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Razer peripheral bundle comes with a V2 - Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard, Gigantus V2 Mouse Pad, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. This is an excellent bundle for starting a PC gaming setup.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.

(opens in new tab) WD Red Plus NAS 14TB Hard Drive: was $327, now $209 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 3.5" SATA drive spins at 7,200 RPM, boasts a 256MB cache and can deliver up to 210 MB/s of throughput. It comes with a three-year warranty and 180TB/year workload rating, making it suitable for the most demanding use.

Looking for more deals?